High School Football

Mineral Wells handles Diamond Hill-Jarvis

By Eric Liles

Special to the Star-Telegram

November 02, 2017 11:18 PM

Mineral Wells 49 Diamond Hill-Jarvis 7

Seth Slack threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as the Rams dominated the Eagles at Scarborough-Handley Field. Slack threw a 19 yard touchdown to D’ija Kennedy to open the scoring midway through the first quarter. Diamond Hill-Jarvis got on the scoreboard with Adrian Gutierrez’ 58-yard touchdown pass to Victor Reyes with 4:55 to play in the third quarter.

Key players: Mineral Wells broke the game open with three touchdowns in the second quarter. James Gonzales took a short pass from Slack and ran 33 yards down the sideline for a touchdown. Preston Garrett added two touchdown runs covering six and five yards to give Mineral Wells a 28-0 lead at the break. Devin Hurtado ran back the second-half kickoff 82 yards for a score.

Key stat: Slack completed 9 of 18 passes for 182 yards. Garrett finished with 74 yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns. Mineral Wells took advantage of good field position in the first half. The Rams’ worst starting position for a drive was at their own 39 yard line.

Records: Mineral Wells 5-4, 2-2 5-4A Div. I; Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0-9, 0-4

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • RAW: Keller tightropes to the lead

    Colton Nelson caught a pass from Sloan Henry then stayed in bounds for a touchdown.

RAW: Keller tightropes to the lead

RAW: Keller tightropes to the lead 0:17

RAW: Keller tightropes to the lead
Panthers can almost taste the District 8-5A crown 0:58

Panthers can almost taste the District 8-5A crown
Malik Knowles knows some football 1:14

Malik Knowles knows some football

View More Video