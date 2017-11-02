Mineral Wells handles Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Mineral Wells 49 Diamond Hill-Jarvis 7
Seth Slack threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as the Rams dominated the Eagles at Scarborough-Handley Field. Slack threw a 19 yard touchdown to D’ija Kennedy to open the scoring midway through the first quarter. Diamond Hill-Jarvis got on the scoreboard with Adrian Gutierrez’ 58-yard touchdown pass to Victor Reyes with 4:55 to play in the third quarter.
Key players: Mineral Wells broke the game open with three touchdowns in the second quarter. James Gonzales took a short pass from Slack and ran 33 yards down the sideline for a touchdown. Preston Garrett added two touchdown runs covering six and five yards to give Mineral Wells a 28-0 lead at the break. Devin Hurtado ran back the second-half kickoff 82 yards for a score.
Key stat: Slack completed 9 of 18 passes for 182 yards. Garrett finished with 74 yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns. Mineral Wells took advantage of good field position in the first half. The Rams’ worst starting position for a drive was at their own 39 yard line.
Records: Mineral Wells 5-4, 2-2 5-4A Div. I; Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0-9, 0-4
