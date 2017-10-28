High School Football

No. 10 Duncanville topples No. 4 DeSoto on the road

By Matt Stepp

Special to the Star-Telegram

Duncanville 24, DeSoto 14

The Panthers seized control of the District 7-6A race and snapped DeSoto’s 23-game winning streak with an impressive win on the road. DeSoto entered the game ranked No. 4 in The Associated Press 6A state poll, while Duncanville was No. 10.

Key players: Duncanville sophomore Ja’Quinden Jackson had three receptions for 47 yards and ran for 146 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. DeSoto defensive back Byron Hanspard Jr. had a pair of key fourth-down pass breakups to end potential Duncanville scoring drives.

Key stat: Duncanville’s defensive line dominated the entire game, holding DeSoto to 64 yards rushing on 31 carries.

Record: Duncanville 8-0, 5-0 7-6A; DeSoto 7-1, 4-1

