High School Football

Fossil Ridge figures out Keller Central defense

By Eric Liles

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 27, 2017 11:51 PM

Keller Fossil Ridge 34, Keller Central 13

Keller Fossil Ridge took a 27-0 lead but had to hold off a Keller Central rally to win 34-13 in a matchup of District 3-6A’s leaders. The Panthers’ Cobe Craft threw three touchdowns in the first half as Fossil Ridge took a 20-0 lead into halftime. Stefan Cobbs caught two touchdowns while Jaylen Heart added a scoring reception. Central got on the scoreboard with 5:19 left in the third with Jack Hecker’s one-yard touchdown pass to Grant Meek. Isaiah Ganaway ran six yards for a touchdown on the opening play of the fourth to cut the Chargers’ deficit to 27-13. Fossil Ridge answered with a long scoring drive.

Key players: Craft finished with 176 yards passing and five touchdowns. Cobbs caught seven passes for 100 yards and four touchdowns.

Key stat: Fossil Ridge held Keller Central to 33 yards of total offense in the first half.

Records: Fossil Ridge 8-0, 4-0 3-6A; Keller Central 5-3, 3-1

