Southlake Carroll football earns 18th consecutive playoff berth

Southlake Carroll 50, Trophy Club Nelson 17
Running back T.J. McDaniel rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns, and the Dragons jumped all over the Bobcats with 30 unanswered points in the first half in clinching a playoff berth out of District 5-6A Thursday at Northwest ISD Stadium. Carroll is in the playoffs for the 18th consecutive year.
Key players: McDaniel had 201 yards rushing on 16 carries and TD runs of 36, 53, and 48 yards; QB Will Bowers was 12 for 19 for 133 yards and two TDs, both to WR T.J. Mickens, of 21 and 36 yards on the Dragons’ first two possessions; Bowers also had 69 yards rushing on 14 carries and a 13-yard scoring run that put Carroll up 28-0; LB Graham Faloona recovered a fumble and ran it back 66 yards for a TD. For Nelson, RB Jordan Joiner rushed 12 times for 78 yards and a 6-yard TD; RB Dylan Bell accounted for Nelson’s other TD, a 37-yard run; QB Nick Santini was 16 for 28 for 183 yards.
Key stat: The Dragons were up 30-0, but their first-half dominance might best be demonstrated in a 308-71 total yards edge after the first 24 minutes.
Records: Carroll 6-2, 4-1 in 5-6A; Nelson 2-6, 2-3.
