Gosset’s guesses: Grapevine and Legacy take the lead

When it comes to upsets, the picker hasn’t done so hot, going 0-4.
Overall last week was great, 42-8 to get the winning percentage over 72.
One more undefeated team went down and now only six area schools remain: Keller Fossil Ridge, Aledo, Saginaw Boswell, Fort Worth South Hills, Midlothian Heritage and All Saints.
Week 9 is a big one - multiple games with district title implications. At least three of those games feature teams with identical records.
No real upsets stand out, but in those three matchups, the picker is going with Grapevine, Birdville and Mansfield Legacy.
WEEK 9 PREDICTIONS (winners in bold) Thursday
Keller vs. Timber Creek
Arlington vs. Paschal
Byron Nelson vs. Carroll
Sam Houston vs. Mansfield
Birdville vs. Dunbar
Carter-Riverside vs. Richland
Polytechnic vs. Eastern Hills
Friday
Central vs. Fossil Ridge
Weatherford vs. Haltom
Lamar vs. Bowie
North Crowley vs. Martin
Lewisville vs. LD Bell
Flower Mound vs. Marcus
Trinity vs. Hebron
Aledo vs. Brewer
Azle vs. Eaton
Boswell vs. Saginaw
Arlington Heights vs. Trimble Tech
Western Hills vs. North Side
YMLA vs. South Hills
Grapevine vs. Colleyville Heritage
Burleson vs. Cleburne
Granbury vs. Centennial
Seguin vs. Crowley
Joshua vs. Everman
Legacy vs. Lake Ridge
Red Oak vs. Lancaster
Midlothian vs. Summit
Timberview vs. Waxahachie
Castleberry vs. Springtown
Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs. Lake Worth
Mineral Wells vs. Kennedale
Alvarado vs. Pinkston
Carter vs. Midlothian Heritage
Benbrook vs. Venus
Godley vs. Glen Rose
Hillsboro vs. Waxahachie Life
Brock vs. Bowie
Nolan Catholic vs. Addison TC
Covenant vs. Coram Deo
Pantego Christian vs. Grace Prep
Fellowship Academy vs. Temple Christian
Legacy Christian vs. Southwest Christian
FW Christian vs. Grapevine Faith
TAC vs. Oakridge
Trinity Valley vs. St. Andrew’s
Calvary Christian vs. WP Trinity Christian
Saturday
Chisholm Trail vs. Northwest
Southwest vs. Wyatt
Last week: 42-8
Season: 293-110 (72.7 winning percentage)
