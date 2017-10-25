Grapevine Mustangs cheerleaders and fans cheer their team against the Richland Rebels in the first half of a high school football game at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, Texas on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.
Gosset’s guesses: Grapevine and Legacy take the lead

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 25, 2017 5:38 PM

When it comes to upsets, the picker hasn’t done so hot, going 0-4.

Overall last week was great, 42-8 to get the winning percentage over 72.

One more undefeated team went down and now only six area schools remain: Keller Fossil Ridge, Aledo, Saginaw Boswell, Fort Worth South Hills, Midlothian Heritage and All Saints.

Week 9 is a big one - multiple games with district title implications. At least three of those games feature teams with identical records.

No real upsets stand out, but in those three matchups, the picker is going with Grapevine, Birdville and Mansfield Legacy.

WEEK 9 PREDICTIONS (winners in bold) Thursday

Keller vs. Timber Creek

Arlington vs. Paschal

Byron Nelson vs. Carroll

Sam Houston vs. Mansfield

Birdville vs. Dunbar

Carter-Riverside vs. Richland

Polytechnic vs. Eastern Hills

Friday

Central vs. Fossil Ridge

Weatherford vs. Haltom

Lamar vs. Bowie

North Crowley vs. Martin

Lewisville vs. LD Bell

Flower Mound vs. Marcus

Trinity vs. Hebron

Aledo vs. Brewer

Azle vs. Eaton

Boswell vs. Saginaw

Arlington Heights vs. Trimble Tech

Western Hills vs. North Side

YMLA vs. South Hills

Grapevine vs. Colleyville Heritage

Burleson vs. Cleburne

Granbury vs. Centennial

Seguin vs. Crowley

Joshua vs. Everman

Legacy vs. Lake Ridge

Red Oak vs. Lancaster

Midlothian vs. Summit

Timberview vs. Waxahachie

Castleberry vs. Springtown

Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs. Lake Worth

Mineral Wells vs. Kennedale

Alvarado vs. Pinkston

Carter vs. Midlothian Heritage

Benbrook vs. Venus

Godley vs. Glen Rose

Hillsboro vs. Waxahachie Life

Brock vs. Bowie

Nolan Catholic vs. Addison TC

Covenant vs. Coram Deo

Pantego Christian vs. Grace Prep

Fellowship Academy vs. Temple Christian

Legacy Christian vs. Southwest Christian

FW Christian vs. Grapevine Faith

TAC vs. Oakridge

Trinity Valley vs. St. Andrew’s

Calvary Christian vs. WP Trinity Christian

Saturday

Chisholm Trail vs. Northwest

Southwest vs. Wyatt

Last week: 42-8

Season: 293-110 (72.7 winning percentage)

