Martin football overwhelms Sam Houston in District 4-6A contest

Arlington Martin 59, Arlington Sam Houston 21
Backup QB Brayden Willis passed for two TDs and rushed for two more to lead Martin past Sam Houston in a District 4-6A game Thursday at Wilemon Field. Willis, normally an important cog for the Warriors at tight end, started the game at QB because of an injury.
Key players: Willis completed 7 of 12 passes for 132 yards, plus rushed eight times for 57 yards, before ending his QB stint in the third quarter. Martin’s Sorrell Brown caught four passes for 128 yards and 2 TDs. Warrior RB Montrell Smith rushed 12 times for 94 yards and 2 TDs. Sam Houston RB Owen Harris rushed for 96 yards and a TD, while Israel Fuentes added another 100 yards on just 8 carries.
Key stat: By the time Sam Houston earned a first down, the Texans trailed 17-0 with 2:48 left in the first quarter. The Texans were at the beginning of their fifth possession, having turned the ball over already on a punt, blocked punt, failed fourth down and an interception. Before that inaugural first down, the Texans had run 14 plays and gained 16 yards. They hadn’t completed a single pass in six tries, with one interception.
Records: Martin 6-1, 3-1 4-6A; Sam Houston 3-4, 1-3.
Comments