Gosset’s guesses: Weatherford gets into the win column

Just four weeks remain on the Texas high school football regular season schedule and district and playoff races are starting to take shape.
As the weeks dwindle, so do the area undefeateds. Both Everman and Mansfield knocked Burleson and Arlington Martin off that list, which drops to seven teams: Keller Fossil Ridge, Aledo, Saginaw Boswell, Fort Worth South Hills, Richland, Midlothian Heritage and All Saints.
Week 7 marked a season-best 43-6 record for the picker, who’s finally over the 70 percent on the year.
This week we’ll see a new state record in Aledo with 72-straight district wins while the upset pick is Weatherford at home over Abilene. Both teams are struggling at a combined 1-13, but the Roos will do just enough on their turf to finally get in the win column.
WEEK 8 PREDICTIONS (winners in bold) Thursday
Timber Creek vs. Haltom
Colleyville Heritage vs. Polytechnic
Trimble Tech vs. Southwest
Kennedale vs. Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Trinity vs. LD Bell
Martin vs. Sam Houston
Friday
Abilene vs. Weatherford
Keller vs. Central
Bowie vs. Arlington
Mansfield vs. Lamar
Paschal vs. North Crowley
Byron Nelson vs. Lewisville
Marcus vs. Carroll
Hebron vs. Flower Mound
Eaton vs. Aledo
Saginaw vs. Azle
Northwest vs. Boswell
Brewer vs. Chisholm Trail
South Hills vs. Western Hills
Wyatt vs. YMLA
Eastern Hills vs. Birdville
Dunbar vs. Carter-Riverside
Richland vs. Grapevine
Centennial vs. Burleson
Cleburne vs. Seguin
Crowley vs. Joshua
Everman vs. Granbury
Lake Ridge vs. Midlothian
Lancaster vs. Timberview
Waxahachie vs. Legacy
Summit vs. Red Oak
Lake Worth vs. Castleberry
Springtown vs. Mineral Wells
Midlothian Heritage vs. Alvarado
Life Waxahachie vs. Godley
Paradise vs. Brock
Temple Christian vs. Colleyville Covenant
Grace Prep vs. Fellowship Academy
Coram Deo vs. Pantego Christian
Southwest Christian vs. Midland Christian
Trinity Valley vs. Casady
Oakridge vs. Cooper
Country Day vs. St. Mark’s
FW Christian vs. Greenhill
Grapevine Faith vs. Legacy Christian
St. Puis vs. All Saints
Nolan Catholic vs. Prestonwood Christian
Midland Trinity vs. Trinity Christian
Saturday
North Side vs. Arlington Heights
Glen Rose vs. Benbrook
Last week: 43-6
Season: 251-102 (71.1 winning percentage)
Comments