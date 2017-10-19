High School Football

Gosset’s guesses: Weatherford gets into the win column

By Brian Gosset

October 19, 2017 8:38 AM

Just four weeks remain on the Texas high school football regular season schedule and district and playoff races are starting to take shape.

As the weeks dwindle, so do the area undefeateds. Both Everman and Mansfield knocked Burleson and Arlington Martin off that list, which drops to seven teams: Keller Fossil Ridge, Aledo, Saginaw Boswell, Fort Worth South Hills, Richland, Midlothian Heritage and All Saints.

Week 7 marked a season-best 43-6 record for the picker, who’s finally over the 70 percent on the year.

This week we’ll see a new state record in Aledo with 72-straight district wins while the upset pick is Weatherford at home over Abilene. Both teams are struggling at a combined 1-13, but the Roos will do just enough on their turf to finally get in the win column.

WEEK 8 PREDICTIONS (winners in bold) Thursday

Timber Creek vs. Haltom

Colleyville Heritage vs. Polytechnic

Trimble Tech vs. Southwest

Kennedale vs. Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Trinity vs. LD Bell

Martin vs. Sam Houston

Friday

Abilene vs. Weatherford

Keller vs. Central

Bowie vs. Arlington

Mansfield vs. Lamar

Paschal vs. North Crowley

Byron Nelson vs. Lewisville

Marcus vs. Carroll

Hebron vs. Flower Mound

Eaton vs. Aledo

Saginaw vs. Azle

Northwest vs. Boswell

Brewer vs. Chisholm Trail

South Hills vs. Western Hills

Wyatt vs. YMLA

Eastern Hills vs. Birdville

Dunbar vs. Carter-Riverside

Richland vs. Grapevine

Centennial vs. Burleson

Cleburne vs. Seguin

Crowley vs. Joshua

Everman vs. Granbury

Lake Ridge vs. Midlothian

Lancaster vs. Timberview

Waxahachie vs. Legacy

Summit vs. Red Oak

Lake Worth vs. Castleberry

Springtown vs. Mineral Wells

Midlothian Heritage vs. Alvarado

Life Waxahachie vs. Godley

Paradise vs. Brock

Temple Christian vs. Colleyville Covenant

Grace Prep vs. Fellowship Academy

Coram Deo vs. Pantego Christian

Southwest Christian vs. Midland Christian

Trinity Valley vs. Casady

Oakridge vs. Cooper

Country Day vs. St. Mark’s

FW Christian vs. Greenhill

Grapevine Faith vs. Legacy Christian

St. Puis vs. All Saints

Nolan Catholic vs. Prestonwood Christian

Midland Trinity vs. Trinity Christian

Saturday

North Side vs. Arlington Heights

Glen Rose vs. Benbrook

Last week: 43-6

Season: 251-102 (71.1 winning percentage)

