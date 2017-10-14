High School Football

Timber Creek squeaks past feisty Weatherford

By Eric Liles

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 14, 2017 12:05 AM

Weatherford got off to a fast start, but Keller Timber Creek held off the upset-minded Kangaroos for the 17-13 win at Keller ISD Stadium on Friday night. Cody Henderson broke free for a 69 yard touchdown run on the third play from scrimmage. The Kangaroos then recovered a fumble on Timber Creek’s first play at the Falcons’ 25 yard line. The drive stalled out and Weatherford missed a 36 yard field goal attempt.

Timber Creek got on the scoreboard with Ethan Mooney’s 18 yard field goal late in the first quarter. Eric Ezukanma pulled in a 40 yard touchdown pass from Adrian Ranete to give the Falcons their first lead with 1:13 remaining before halftime.

Key players: Blake Irving ran for 144 yards on 22 carries and Erik Ezukanma added 97 receiving yards on four catches and a touchdown to lead Timber Creek. Cody Henderson finished with 152 rushing yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns to lead Weatherford.

Key stat: Weatherford saw four offensive possessions end in Timber Creek territory without scoring any points.

Records: Keller Timber Creek (5-1, 1-1), Weatherford (0-7, 0-3)

Eric Liles

