Aledo blanks Azle, ties district win-streak mark for Texas

The Aledo Bearcats grabbed a share of the Texas high school football record books with their 71st consecutive district victory Friday night, 50-0 over the Hornets in Azle. The victory ties Austin Westlake, which also won 71 district games in a row from 1990-2002. The Bearcats will go for the record outright Friday at home against Haslet Eaton. In winning for the 22nd consecutive time overall, Aledo took command with four second-quarter touchdowns, including a pair of scoring passes by quarterback Jake Bishop of 24 yards to Money Parks and seven yards to Hunter Rosson. Bishop also had a 44-yard touchdown run a minute into the period. Azle held the Bearcats without an offensive touchdown in the opening quarter. However, Aledo’s Tre Owens returned a punt 73 yards for a score. The Aledo defense was dominant, holding Azle without a first down until 7:56 remained in the contest.
Key players: Bishop finished the game with 12 completions in 16 attempts for 149 yards, improving his touchdown-to-interception ratio this season to 14-1. He also rushed for a game-high 95 yards on eight carries. Under constant pressure from the Aledo defense, Azle quarterback Gavin Coffee rushed 16 times for 37 yards and accounted for 54 of his team’s 96 total yards.
Key stat: Of Azle’s 40 plays, 21 went for three yards or less, and on a dozen, Aledo held them to zero or a loss.
Records: Aledo 6-0, 3-0 6-5A; Azle 2-4, 1-2.
