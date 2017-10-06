He was a bit player last season. Now he’s the go-to guy

More Videos 0:31 RAW: Arlington Bowie recovers fumble, caught from two angles Pause 0:17 RAW: Check out this UCLA recruit's dazzling TD catch 0:24 RAW: Arlington High wideout makes a one-handed TD grab 0:26 OU fraternity sued over injuries to son of former Dallas Cowboys star 1:14 New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers 0:42 Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards 2:13 Grapevine PD releases new parking lot video to help ID Target man accused of lewd comments 0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:51 ESPN GameDay at TCU for Saturday broadcast Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Lake Ridge wideout Malik Knowles impresses in 10-5A opener Mansfield Lake Ridge receiver Malik Knowles had four catches for 117 yards and touchdowns of 20 and 62 yards in the Eagles' district 10-5A opener vs. Lancaster. Mansfield Lake Ridge receiver Malik Knowles had four catches for 117 yards and touchdowns of 20 and 62 yards in the Eagles' district 10-5A opener vs. Lancaster. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

