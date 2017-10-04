Wyatt QB and Fossil Ridge DE win football players of the week

More than 43,000 votes were cast for the latest dfwVarsity offensive and defensive football player of the week.
Fort Worth Wyatt senior quarterback Michael Franklin was voted offensive player of the week with 17,078 votes. He helped guide the Chaparrals to a 4-0 start with more than 400 yards of total offense and 4 TDs in a 48-0 win over FW North Side.
Burleson junior quarterback Jacob Amador came in second with 12,182 votes. The Elks beat Granbury 42-6 to improve to 4-0 too.
Keller Fossil Ridge senior end Arnold Saidov was voted defensive player of the week with 6,686 out of 8,566 total votes. The Panthers improved to 5-0 with a 28-25 win vs. Timber Creek. Saidov registered five sacks to bump his season total to 14 through five weeks.
