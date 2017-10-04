Wyatt’s Michael Franklin (top) and Fossil Ridge’s Arnold Saidov helped their team to 4-0 and 5-0 records, respectively during Week 5.
Wyatt’s Michael Franklin (top) and Fossil Ridge’s Arnold Saidov helped their team to 4-0 and 5-0 records, respectively during Week 5. Max Faulkner and Steve Nurenberg Star-Telegram
Wyatt’s Michael Franklin (top) and Fossil Ridge’s Arnold Saidov helped their team to 4-0 and 5-0 records, respectively during Week 5. Max Faulkner and Steve Nurenberg Star-Telegram

High School Football

Wyatt QB and Fossil Ridge DE win football players of the week

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 04, 2017 9:01 PM

More than 43,000 votes were cast for the latest dfwVarsity offensive and defensive football player of the week.

Fort Worth Wyatt senior quarterback Michael Franklin was voted offensive player of the week with 17,078 votes. He helped guide the Chaparrals to a 4-0 start with more than 400 yards of total offense and 4 TDs in a 48-0 win over FW North Side.

Burleson junior quarterback Jacob Amador came in second with 12,182 votes. The Elks beat Granbury 42-6 to improve to 4-0 too.

Keller Fossil Ridge senior end Arnold Saidov was voted defensive player of the week with 6,686 out of 8,566 total votes. The Panthers improved to 5-0 with a 28-25 win vs. Timber Creek. Saidov registered five sacks to bump his season total to 14 through five weeks.

Week 4 winners

Ethan Thomas, FW Southwest Christian

Jesse Niedziela, Glen Rose

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

RAW: Arlington High wideout makes a one-handed TD grab

RAW: Arlington High wideout makes a one-handed TD grab 0:24

RAW: Arlington High wideout makes a one-handed TD grab
RAW: DeSoto's Lavontae Shenault, a future Horned Frog? 0:27

RAW: DeSoto's Lavontae Shenault, a future Horned Frog?
RAW: Tempers flare on the field moments before Cedar Hill-DeSoto football game 0:56

RAW: Tempers flare on the field moments before Cedar Hill-DeSoto football game

View More Video