Keller Timber Creek quarterback Adrian Ranete rolled out to the left and found his No. 1 receiver, senior Erik Ezukanma.

It appeared the pass attempt was going to be picked off with three Keller Fossil Ridge defenders surrounding the four-star prospect.

One Fossil Ridge player got a hand on the ball, but Ezukanma was able to haul in the tip ball for a 26-yard gain.

Fossil Ridge defeated Timber Creek 28-25.

Video Shawn Smajstrla