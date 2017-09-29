Everman spots Cleburne early lead, then scores the next 60 points

After Cleburne scored on the game’s opening drive for a 6-0 lead, Everman scored two touchdowns on its first three plays from scrimmage — a 63-yard run by Keonte Lusk and a 53-yard run by Kenneth Johnson — to spark 60 unanswered points en route to a 66-13 victory for the Bulldogs’ first win of the season.
Key players: Everman’s Keonte Lusk had 119 rushing yards on just five carries and a 30-yard reception in the first half as the Bulldogs took a 39-6 lead. Everman’s James Brooks had two interception returns for touchdowns totaling 100 yards.
Key stat: After falling behind 6-0 early, Everman scored the next 60 points. The Bulldogs’ first and only punt came early in the fourth quarter. Everman won the takeaway battle, 5-1.
Records: Everman 1-3, 1-0; Cleburne 0-4, 0-1
Comments