Hebron starts fast, finishes strong in dropping Nelson

Hebron defensive back Verone McKinley III returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown on the game’s first offensive play. Trophy Club Nelson would force three turnovers to keep the game competitive but would never lead as the Hawks defeated the Bobcats 52-31 Friday night at NISD stadium.
Key players: Hebron quarterback Clayton Tune finished 16 of 21 with 257 passing yards and three touchdowns, and hauled in a 37-yard touchdown reception. Hebron receiver Jaren Mitchell caught eight passes for 132 yards and a TD. Nelson RB Jordan Joiner carried 18 times for 116 yards and a 10-yard TD that cut the Bobcats’ deficit to 14 points early in the fourth quarter.
Key stat: Hebron’s defense held Nelson to 51 yards on 25 passes (2.04 yards per attempt) and forced four turnovers.
Records: Hebron 3-1, Trophy Club Nelson 0-4
