All in: Four Mansfield ISD Class 5A football teams make the latest Star-Telegram rankings

The four Mansfield ISD teams in District 10-5A went 4-0 last week to begin their respective district campaigns, so all of them are now in the latest Star-Telegram Class 5A/Others rankings.
Mansfield Legacy (3-1) at No. 2, Lake Ridge (3-1) at No. 4, and No. 9 Timberview (2-2), keep their same spots as last week, while Mansfield Summit (3-1) debuts at No. 10.
Yes, last week’s No. 10 Fort Worth South Hills (3-0) was idle, but Summit’s 42-31 road win at high-scoring Waxahachie was tough to ignore.
In the 6A rankings, 4-0 teams Keller Timber Creek and Keller Fossil Ridge switch places from last week.
Why? Because Timber Creek’s opponents have a combined 5-8 record, while Fossil Ridge’s opponents are 3-10.
Keller ISD superiority gets settled this week anyway when TC and FR meet at 7:30 p.m., Friday at the Keller ISD Athletic Complex.
Star-Telegram rankings
Class 6A
Team
Rec.
Prv
1. Arlington Martin
3-0
1
2. Southlake Carroll
2-1
2
3. Mansfield
2-1
3
4. Keller Timber Creek
4-0
5
5. Keller Fossil Ridge
4-0
4
6. Arlington
3-0
6
7. Arlington Bowie
1-2
7
8. Euless Trinity
1-2
8
9. North Crowley
2-1
9
10. Arl. Sam Houston
2-1
10
Class 5A/others
Team
Rec.
Prv
1. Aledo
3-0
1
2. Mansfield Legacy
3-1
2
3. Colleyville Heritage
2-1
3
4. Mansfield Lake Ridge
3-1
4
5. Justin Northwest
3-0
5
6. Saginaw Boswell
3-0
6
7. Richland
3-0
7
8. Grapevine
2-1
8
9. Mansfield Timberview
2-2
9
10. Mansfield Summit
3-1
NR
