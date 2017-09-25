More Videos

  Timberview football a bit banged up, but still salty

    "Toughest district in the state," Mansfield Timberview head coach James Brown said.

High School Football

All in: Four Mansfield ISD Class 5A football teams make the latest Star-Telegram rankings

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

September 25, 2017 12:14 PM

The four Mansfield ISD teams in District 10-5A went 4-0 last week to begin their respective district campaigns, so all of them are now in the latest Star-Telegram Class 5A/Others rankings.

Read More

Mansfield Legacy (3-1) at No. 2, Lake Ridge (3-1) at No. 4, and No. 9 Timberview (2-2), keep their same spots as last week, while Mansfield Summit (3-1) debuts at No. 10.

Yes, last week’s No. 10 Fort Worth South Hills (3-0) was idle, but Summit’s 42-31 road win at high-scoring Waxahachie was tough to ignore.

In the 6A rankings, 4-0 teams Keller Timber Creek and Keller Fossil Ridge switch places from last week.

Why? Because Timber Creek’s opponents have a combined 5-8 record, while Fossil Ridge’s opponents are 3-10.

Keller ISD superiority gets settled this week anyway when TC and FR meet at 7:30 p.m., Friday at the Keller ISD Athletic Complex.

Star-Telegram rankings

Class 6A

Team

Rec.

Prv

1. Arlington Martin

3-0

1

2. Southlake Carroll

2-1

2

3. Mansfield

2-1

3

4. Keller Timber Creek

4-0

5

5. Keller Fossil Ridge

4-0

4

6. Arlington

3-0

6

7. Arlington Bowie

1-2

7

8. Euless Trinity

1-2

8

9. North Crowley

2-1

9

10. Arl. Sam Houston

2-1

10

Class 5A/others

Team

Rec.

Prv

1. Aledo

3-0

1

2. Mansfield Legacy

3-1

2

3. Colleyville Heritage

2-1

3

4. Mansfield Lake Ridge

3-1

4

5. Justin Northwest

3-0

5

6. Saginaw Boswell

3-0

6

7. Richland

3-0

7

8. Grapevine

2-1

8

9. Mansfield Timberview

2-2

9

10. Mansfield Summit

3-1

NR

