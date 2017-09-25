All in: Four Mansfield ISD Class 5A football teams make the latest Star-Telegram rankings

The four Mansfield ISD teams in District 10-5A went 4-0 last week to begin their respective district campaigns, so all of them are now in the latest Star-Telegram Class 5A/Others rankings.

Mansfield Legacy (3-1) at No. 2, Lake Ridge (3-1) at No. 4, and No. 9 Timberview (2-2), keep their same spots as last week, while Mansfield Summit (3-1) debuts at No. 10.

Yes, last week’s No. 10 Fort Worth South Hills (3-0) was idle, but Summit’s 42-31 road win at high-scoring Waxahachie was tough to ignore.

In the 6A rankings, 4-0 teams Keller Timber Creek and Keller Fossil Ridge switch places from last week.

Why? Because Timber Creek’s opponents have a combined 5-8 record, while Fossil Ridge’s opponents are 3-10.

Keller ISD superiority gets settled this week anyway when TC and FR meet at 7:30 p.m., Friday at the Keller ISD Athletic Complex.

Star-Telegram rankings

Class 6A

Team Rec. Prv 1. Arlington Martin 3-0 1 2. Southlake Carroll 2-1 2 3. Mansfield 2-1 3 4. Keller Timber Creek 4-0 5 5. Keller Fossil Ridge 4-0 4 6. Arlington 3-0 6 7. Arlington Bowie 1-2 7 8. Euless Trinity 1-2 8 9. North Crowley 2-1 9 10. Arl. Sam Houston 2-1 10

Class 5A/others