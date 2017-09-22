Where were you in ’72? Fort Worth North Side football 3-0 for first time in 45 years

More Videos 1:31 Not since Nixon: North Side is 3-0 Pause 1:05 Lake Ridge wideout Malik Knowles impresses in 10-5A opener 0:18 RAW: North Side receiver goes airborne 0:36 RAW: Check out the shoe top INT and other Lake Ridge football magic 1:09 Martinez laments one bad pitch in Rangers' loss 2:00 Banister says Rangers missed too many chances Friday 2:02 Andrus: Rangers can't seem to beat A's in Oakland 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 1:00 Grand Opening weekend at The Shops at Clearfork 1:01 Tank Lawrence is finally healthy and ready to sack Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Not since Nixon: North Side 3-0 The Steers defeat Diamond Hill-Jarvis 32-0 to move to 3-0, its best start since 1972 when Richard Nixon was U.S. President. The Steers defeat Diamond Hill-Jarvis 32-0 to move to 3-0, its best start since 1972 when Richard Nixon was U.S. President. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com

The Steers defeat Diamond Hill-Jarvis 32-0 to move to 3-0, its best start since 1972 when Richard Nixon was U.S. President. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com