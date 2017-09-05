Mansfield Summit Jaguars linebacker Dreylan Hines (21) during the first half of a high school football game against the Mansfield Tigers at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.
Mansfield Summit Jaguars linebacker Dreylan Hines (21) during the first half of a high school football game against the Mansfield Tigers at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram
Mansfield Summit Jaguars linebacker Dreylan Hines (21) during the first half of a high school football game against the Mansfield Tigers at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield, Texas on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

Classmates surprised to learn how this studious Summit senior spends his Fridays

By John English

Special to the Star-Telegram

September 05, 2017 3:46 PM

Sometimes, it’s not the athlete who masks his inner scholar — it’s the scholar who hides the athlete.

Mansfield Summit’s Dreylan Hines, who coach Channon Hall described as “a for-sure tackler for our defense that will also lay a big boom,” carries a 4.0 grade point average at Summit High School and has already received an offer from Cornell University to attend college and play football next fall.

An all-district selection at outside linebacker in 2016 who is also ranked in the top six percent of his graduating class, the Summit senior said that it is not his ability in the classroom that he sometimes has to explain.

“I think that people are more surprised to learn that I am a very physical football player,” Hines said. “I think people see me in the classroom and don’t realize how hard I play.”

Hines makes no bones about the fact that his classwork is the most important part of school for him, but believes in giving his all in both areas.

I think people see me in the classroom and don’t realize how hard I play.

Dreylan Hines

“For me, academics always comes first,” Hines said. “I believe it is important to do well in school as well as on the football field — to give my best in both.”

Hall said there is no question of Hines’s position and status among his teammates in the Jaguars football program.

“Dreylan Hines is the silent leader on the team,” Hall said. “Every player respects his play, and he brings it everyday with no complaints.”

Hines said he understands his role on the team well, but added he would still like to be more of a vocal leader on the team this coming season.

“I try to bring enthusiasm and make an impact on the field with my style of play,” Hines said. “I want to people know that at Summit, it starts with defense, and my challenge is to be more vocal on the field.”

With regards to the legacy the Summit student hopes to leave, Hines said simply that he wants to be remembered “as a hard worker.”

Hall said there is no question to him that Hines will have no problem in that respect.

“Dreylan is one of those players that every coach wants on their team,” Hall said. “He never complains, loves the grind and is productive on the field and in the classroom.”

Hines’s Favorites

Favorite Athlete: LaDainian Tomlinson

Favorite Sports Team: San Diego Chargers, Oregon Ducks

Favorite Food: Asian

Favorite Movie: Fast and Furious series

Favorite TV Show: South Park

Book Currently Reading: Invisible Man

Favorite Musical Group or Performer: Migos

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

RAW: Check out this UCLA recruit's dazzling TD catch

RAW: Check out this UCLA recruit's dazzling TD catch 0:17

RAW: Check out this UCLA recruit's dazzling TD catch
RAW: Everyone heard this hit at Pennington Field on Friday 0:16

RAW: Everyone heard this hit at Pennington Field on Friday

Mighty mums: Football is big in Texas, and so are Homecoming mums 1:05

Mighty mums: Football is big in Texas, and so are Homecoming mums

View More Video