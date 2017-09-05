Classmates surprised to learn how this studious Summit senior spends his Fridays

Sometimes, it’s not the athlete who masks his inner scholar — it’s the scholar who hides the athlete.
Mansfield Summit’s Dreylan Hines, who coach Channon Hall described as “a for-sure tackler for our defense that will also lay a big boom,” carries a 4.0 grade point average at Summit High School and has already received an offer from Cornell University to attend college and play football next fall.
An all-district selection at outside linebacker in 2016 who is also ranked in the top six percent of his graduating class, the Summit senior said that it is not his ability in the classroom that he sometimes has to explain.
“I think that people are more surprised to learn that I am a very physical football player,” Hines said. “I think people see me in the classroom and don’t realize how hard I play.”
Hines makes no bones about the fact that his classwork is the most important part of school for him, but believes in giving his all in both areas.
“For me, academics always comes first,” Hines said. “I believe it is important to do well in school as well as on the football field — to give my best in both.”
Hall said there is no question of Hines’s position and status among his teammates in the Jaguars football program.
“Dreylan Hines is the silent leader on the team,” Hall said. “Every player respects his play, and he brings it everyday with no complaints.”
Hines said he understands his role on the team well, but added he would still like to be more of a vocal leader on the team this coming season.
BEYOND BLESSED and honored to receive my first offer from Cornell University! #gobigred pic.twitter.com/SXBJHWb649— D ⚜️ (@DreH_21) May 20, 2017
“I try to bring enthusiasm and make an impact on the field with my style of play,” Hines said. “I want to people know that at Summit, it starts with defense, and my challenge is to be more vocal on the field.”
With regards to the legacy the Summit student hopes to leave, Hines said simply that he wants to be remembered “as a hard worker.”
Hall said there is no question to him that Hines will have no problem in that respect.
“Dreylan is one of those players that every coach wants on their team,” Hall said. “He never complains, loves the grind and is productive on the field and in the classroom.”
Hines’s Favorites
Favorite Athlete: LaDainian Tomlinson
Favorite Sports Team: San Diego Chargers, Oregon Ducks
Favorite Food: Asian
Favorite Movie: Fast and Furious series
Favorite TV Show: South Park
Book Currently Reading: Invisible Man
Favorite Musical Group or Performer: Migos
