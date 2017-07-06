Player Spotlight: Mansfield Summit senior Enoch Ardern

Mansfield Summit missed out on the playoffs last season, snapping a three-year postseason streak, but senior defensive back Enoch Ardern looks to help the Jaguars back to the promise land and a deep run.
The 10-5A first-team defender enters year 10 of playing on the gridiron - something he loves to do because the game can teach players about life lessons in a positive way, he says.
Ardern, who also powerlifts and runs track at Summit, was second on the team with 74 tackles, 51 solo. He had three tackles for a loss and one forced fumble.
He had double-figure tackles in three games including a season-high 13 in the final game versus Timberview.
Ardern is very passionate about the game and his teammates - so look out for the Jags this fall.
What are you most looking forward to for next season?
ARDERN: The Mansfield game on Sept. 1. It’s the biggest rivalry game in Mansfield ISD. It's always a good game and I can't wait to compete with my brothers.
If you could play any other sport, what would it be?
ARDERN: Basketball. I’m a lefty so my shot is smooth most of the time.
If you could play any other position, what would it be?
ARDERN: Quarterback
Do you like football, powerlifting or track better - how does one help the other?
ARDERN: Football is most definitely my favorite sport. When you make a great play and your teammates hype you up, it’s probably the best feeling. I started powerlifting my freshman year and it helps me apply the idea of ‘putting your body beyond its limits’ to the game of football - especially when you’rean undersized player, it kind of brings the dog out of you.
Most memorable moment this past season?
ARDERN: Most memorable moment last season was when we lost to Timberview in overtime. The seniors played their hearts out on senior night and we couldn't come out with a win. Just knowing it was their last game in high school actually hurt.
Do you want to play college football?
ARDERN: Yes because I’d be letting the people that believe in me down, and my love and passion for the game is unmatched.
Career/Major plans in college?
ARDERN: Marketing Consultant - my communication and problem solving skills are great and I would like to help people succeed in the business world.
What makes you different than any other person when it comes to sports?
ARDERN: I compete at a level where most people are afraid to reach because they don't know how far they can stretch their limits.
Favorite sport to watch?
ARDERN: College football
Least favorite?
ARDERN: Golf
Favorite food?
ARDERN: Everything
Favorite restaurant?
ARDERN: Kemi’s Kitchen
Favorite show?
ARDERN: Spongebob
Favorite movie?
ARDERN: Friday Night Lights
Favorite book?
ARDERN: The Bible
Favorite athlete?
ARDERN: Tyrann Mathieu
Celebrity crush?
ARDERN: Rihanna
Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram?
ARDERN: Twitter (@EnochArdern_)
Favorite animal?
ARDERN: White tiger
Favorite color?
ARDERN: Blue
Best friend?
ARDERN: My 3L!VE Brothers (Camryn Aldridge @Camramm)
Comments