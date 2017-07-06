Enoch Ardern was voted first team all district a season ago.
High School Football

July 06, 2017 11:11 AM

Player Spotlight: Mansfield Summit senior Enoch Ardern

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

Mansfield Summit missed out on the playoffs last season, snapping a three-year postseason streak, but senior defensive back Enoch Ardern looks to help the Jaguars back to the promise land and a deep run.

The 10-5A first-team defender enters year 10 of playing on the gridiron - something he loves to do because the game can teach players about life lessons in a positive way, he says.

Ardern, who also powerlifts and runs track at Summit, was second on the team with 74 tackles, 51 solo. He had three tackles for a loss and one forced fumble.

He had double-figure tackles in three games including a season-high 13 in the final game versus Timberview.

Ardern is very passionate about the game and his teammates - so look out for the Jags this fall.

What are you most looking forward to for next season?

ARDERN: The Mansfield game on Sept. 1. It’s the biggest rivalry game in Mansfield ISD. It's always a good game and I can't wait to compete with my brothers.

If you could play any other sport, what would it be?

ARDERN: Basketball. I’m a lefty so my shot is smooth most of the time.

If you could play any other position, what would it be?

ARDERN: Quarterback

Do you like football, powerlifting or track better - how does one help the other?

ARDERN: Football is most definitely my favorite sport. When you make a great play and your teammates hype you up, it’s probably the best feeling. I started powerlifting my freshman year and it helps me apply the idea of ‘putting your body beyond its limits’ to the game of football - especially when you’rean undersized player, it kind of brings the dog out of you.

Most memorable moment this past season?

ARDERN: Most memorable moment last season was when we lost to Timberview in overtime. The seniors played their hearts out on senior night and we couldn't come out with a win. Just knowing it was their last game in high school actually hurt.

Do you want to play college football?

ARDERN: Yes because I’d be letting the people that believe in me down, and my love and passion for the game is unmatched.

Career/Major plans in college?

ARDERN: Marketing Consultant - my communication and problem solving skills are great and I would like to help people succeed in the business world.

What makes you different than any other person when it comes to sports?

ARDERN: I compete at a level where most people are afraid to reach because they don't know how far they can stretch their limits.

Favorite sport to watch?

ARDERN: College football

Least favorite?

ARDERN: Golf

Favorite food?

ARDERN: Everything

Favorite restaurant?

ARDERN: Kemi’s Kitchen

Favorite show?

ARDERN: Spongebob

Favorite movie?

ARDERN: Friday Night Lights

Favorite book?

ARDERN: The Bible

Favorite athlete?

ARDERN: Tyrann Mathieu

Celebrity crush?

ARDERN: Rihanna

Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram?

ARDERN: Twitter (@EnochArdern_)

Favorite animal?

ARDERN: White tiger

Favorite color?

ARDERN: Blue

Best friend?

ARDERN: My 3L!VE Brothers (Camryn Aldridge @Camramm)

  Comments  

