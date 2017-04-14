NCAA Division I council announces early signing day period

On Friday the NCAA Division I council announced an early signing day period for football, which would allow high school seniors to sign beginning the third Wednesday in December.
The rules allow seniors to sign during a 72-hour span, starting Dec. 20 of this year. That day was previously used for mid-year JUCO transfers.
With National Signing Day on the first Wednesday in February, that will remain for athletes not ready to sign in December.
DI Council allows early football signing period and coaches to recruit at camps and clinics, but restricts when and where they can occur. pic.twitter.com/tmL8aZcciB— NCAA (@NCAA) April 14, 2017
Most recruits are done playing in November but talk about distractions. This merely puts a band-aid on the bigger issue of recruiting.— Angel Verdejo Jr. (@ahverdejo) April 14, 2017
Big news from the NCAA ... curious to see how this plays out esp. since the coaching carousel gets so chaotic right after that time. https://t.co/sRcPNAzJx6— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 14, 2017
Also FBS schools will be prevented fm hiring ppl close to a recruit for a 2-YR period before & after the recruit enrolls. This is a big one.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 14, 2017
Many coaches, including some current Power5 HCs (such as Hugh Freeze) wouldn't have been able to get hired in college based on this new rule— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 14, 2017
@insidetroy It means if you're going to hire someone you can't do it in just a support role.. it has to be one of the 10 assistants.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 14, 2017
