High School Football

April 14, 2017 1:31 PM

NCAA Division I council announces early signing day period

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

On Friday the NCAA Division I council announced an early signing day period for football, which would allow high school seniors to sign beginning the third Wednesday in December.

The rules allow seniors to sign during a 72-hour span, starting Dec. 20 of this year. That day was previously used for mid-year JUCO transfers.

With National Signing Day on the first Wednesday in February, that will remain for athletes not ready to sign in December.

