Cleburne names Grandview's Casey Walraven new football coach

After five seasons with Grandview and four playoff berths, Casey Walraven was named new head football coach and boys athletic coordinator at Cleburne High School on Thursday night.
Walraven, who turns 39 on Saturday, went 43-15 during his time with the Zebras, a Class 3A school. They went three rounds deep in 2015 with wins over Little River Academy and East Chambers before losing to Cameron Yoe.
According to the Cleburne Times Review, the school went through 53 applications after the falling out from former head coach Jeff Merket in March. Merket resigned after going 27-25 including the program’s best five-year stretch in 20 years.
Cleburne narrowed its choices to nine before going with two finalists.
Walraven graduated from Alvarado in 1996 and went on to play quarterback at Eastern New Mexico University. He graduated from UT-Arlington in 2002 before going to Kennedale as an assistant for three years. He was offensive coordinator at Grandview for seven seasons before taking over head coaching duties.
The Zebras scored 48.9 points per game in five years with Walraven.
