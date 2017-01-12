Football All-District: 3-6A

Abilene, which won the district title, had five superlatives and 20 athletes selected including MVP running back Abram Smith.
SUPERLATIVES
MVP: Abram Smith, Abilene
Offensive MVP: Peyton Killam, Abilene; Erik Ezukanma, Timber Creek
Defensive MVP: Qua’Shawn Washington, Abilene
Offensive Newcomer: DJ Graham, Keller Central
Defensive Newcomer: Grayson Williams, Keller
Special Teams MVP: Jonathan Manry, Abilene
Coach: Del Van Cox, Abilene
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Reese Robertson, Keller Central; Cade Schrader, Timber Creek
RB: Zion Purvis, Keller Central; Anthony Smith, Fossil Ridge; JQ Reed, Haltom
FB: Taylor Lunkwitz, Haltom; Jerome Jackson, Timber Creek; Coy McMillon, Abilene
WR: Elijah Hicks, Fossil Ridge; Braiden Harris, Haltom; London Williams, Weatherford; Raekwon Millsap, Abilene; Eric Mills, Timber Creek; Bryce McGough, Abilene
C: Jayton Voss, Abilene; Ricky Leal, Fossil Ridge
G: Garrett Hopper, Keller; Sammy Renteria, Abilene; Alex Ederson, Fossil Ridge; Michael Martinez, Abilene
T: Alan Ali, Timber Creek; Oscar Garcia, Abilene; Ian Mclver, Keller Central; Zach Montelongo, Abilene
K: Calum Sutherland, Keller Central; Jared Sackett, Timber Creek
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DT: Ryland Madrid, Abilene; Arnold Saidov, Fossil Ridge; Jaylan Davis, Haltom; Zach McKinney, Weatherford
DE: Austin Gaither, Keller Central; Tyler Mitchell, Fossil Ridge; Coy McMillon, Abilene; Noah Perez, Abilene
ILB: Francis Nnadozie, Fossil Ridge; Dackota Triano, Abilene; Matt Girard, Keller Central
OLB: Gavin Ricks, Haltom; Cody Henderson, Weatherford; Terrell Franklin, Abilene; Nick Schifftner, Keller Central; Travion Smith, Fossil Ridge
S: Khari Watson, Keller; Tony Dracopoulos, Keller Central; Immanuel Sutton, Fossil Ridge; Isaiah Ganaway, Keller Central
CB: Isaac Buenrrostro, Abilene; Cole Crawford, Fossil Ridge; Doak Holloway, Abilene; Noah Moreno, Keller Central
P: Calum Sutherland, Keller Central
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Max Akin, Fossil Ridge
RB: Camron Jones, Keller
FB: Brayden Miller, Keller; Marcus Buckley, Weatherford
WR: Trevor Cousey, Fossil Ridge; Imiee Cooksey, Haltom; Michael Anderson, Keller; Grant Meek, Keller Central; Qua'shawn Washington, Abilene
C: Joey Locurto, Timber Creek; Jordan Mailloux, Keller Central
G: Dardan Ismaili, Keller; Jordan Ordaz, Haltom
T: Tanner Oliver, Timber Creek; Jared Ford, Weatherford; Mathew Altrock, Fossil Ridge; Kirk Ford, Keller; Alec Luikens, Keller
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DT: Patrick O'Connell, Keller Central; Alex Alvarado, Fossil Ridge; Brian Duran, Haltom
DE: Christian Worthy, Keller Central; Jackson Worley, Timber Creek; Marcus Buckley, Weatherford; Spencer Misko, Keller; Jake Beaird, Weatherford
ILB: Chris Skinner, Haltom; Noah Gnacinski, Timber Creek; Ethan Irsik, Weatherford; Devin Romero, Abilene
OLB: Zacc Smith, Haltom; Brady Salazar, Timber Creek; Winston Griffith, Weatherford; A.J. Gonzales, Abilene; Kaden Anderson, Fossil Ridge
S: Nick Rodriguez, Weatherford; Kasey Dean, Abilene; Demarcus Jones, Fossil Ridge; Brad Coker, Haltom
CB: D.J. Taylor, Fossil Ridge; Brett Garcia, Keller; Blake Southern, Timber Creek; Jeffon Evans, Haltom
P: Zach Flores, Abilene
