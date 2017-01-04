Aledo football star sticking to Saturday college decision

Garnering the attention of seven reporters seeking individual visits during Wednesday’s preparations for the U.S. Army All-American game, Aledo offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga said Michigan, Nebraska and Oklahoma are still his top choices and a decision will be announced during the game.
The 17th annual all-star game kicks off at noon Saturday at the Alamodome and will be televised live on NBC.
Ranked as the No. 14 tackle in the nation by CBS-owned website 247sports.com, the 6-feet-6, 335-pound lineman said that, among bowl participants, college recruiting is not a prime topic.
“It’s not talked about too much,” he said. “I’m done talking about it.”
Big-game nerves?
Filiaga and TCU recruit Shawn Robinson won UIL state championships last month, so a nationally-televised game with elite college prospects is no big deal, right?
“There’s not so much pressure as it is in a state [title] game, so it’ll be fun,” said Filiaga, an offensive lineman who won the Class 5A Division II title with the Bearcats. “I feel like this is a kick back and take it in kind of deal, but as well you want to win the West side guys.
“It’s been fun to play football again. It’s been awhile, too long. Two weeks for me.”
Kennedale linebacker Baron Browning, Filiaga and Robinson are teammates on the West team.
Last month, Robinson led DeSoto to the 6A Division II championship. He rushed for 197 yards and one touchdown, and passed for 222 yards and two more scores in a 38-29 defeat of Cibolo Steele.
Like the dual-threat quarterback that he is, Robinson’s answer to the question shifted quickly.
“I’m not sure. They’re both. I’d probably say this,” Robinson said. “This is a prestigious bowl, I mean, but then again winning a state championship, but then again not everybody gets a chance to play in this.
“So I mean they’re both big things, but this right here so prestigious and such an honor just to be a part of it.”
Left-leaning team
Left tackle is Chuck Filiaga’s position, but the Aledo lineman said he’s a right tackle for Saturday’s game.
“We don’t have any right tackles or right guards. We have seven left tackles,” Filiaga said. “So they’re spreading us out. It’s a good adjustment to show colleges your athleticism, that you can play both sides.”
