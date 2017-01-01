Mansfield running back voted 2016 Male Athlete of the Year

Mansfield senior running back Kennedy Brooks wrapped up a pretty good 2016. First he was named District 4-6A MVP this past season, and the Star Telegram super team Offensive Player of the Year.
Brooks also committed to play for Bob Stoops and the Oklahoma Sooners back in October. Earlier last month he was awarded the 2016 Landry Award, which recognizes the top high school football player in North Texas who demonstrates positive character and leadership attributes.
The two-year AP 6A all state pick rushed for 2,865 yards and 40 touchdowns in 11 games in the fall, helping the Tigers to District 4-6A, bi-district and area championship trophies.
In a poll on Twitter between fellow Star Telegram players of the year, Brooks was voted 2016 dfwVarsity Male Athlete of the Year. He received 40 percent of the votes (677 total).
Others in the poll included North Crowley’s Alan Mendoza (soccer), Arlington Heights’ Blair Henley (baseball) and Arlington Seguin’s Josh Parrish (basketball).
2016 @dfwvarsity Male Athlete of the Year, as voted by his peers, Mansfield senior @offenseofmind!! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/2Lm7QeDS9t— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) January 1, 2017
