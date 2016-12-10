High School Football

December 10, 2016 10:24 AM

Weatherford head coach Weldon Nelms announces retirement

By Brian Gosset

After more than 30 years with head coaching experience, Weatherford’s Weldon Nelms announced his retirement on Friday, which was first reported by Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Nelms, who had spent the past four years with Weatherford, also had coaching stints with Springlake-Earth, Rotan, Iowa Park, Glen Rose, and most notably Wimberley, where he won state titles in 2005 and 2011.

Ranking 29th all time in the state with 248 career victories, Nelms was 248-140-3 overall. He coached at Wimberley from 1990-93 and 2002-12. Wimberley won a Class 3A Division I championship in 2005 and a Class 3A Division II title in 2011.

Nelms was 11-29 at Weatherford, 2-8 this season. The Kangaroos are looking for their first winning season since 2005 and a playoff berth for the first time since 2007.

