Season’s On: Area girls soccer teams and players to watch in 2018

When the cold weather rolls around, you know it’s soccer season.

The 2018 UIL soccer season kicked off this weekend with tournaments in Keller, Irving, Richland Hills and more. It was all highlighted by the National Elite Prep Showcase that featured the top programs not only from the state, but across the country.

However, some teams may look a tad different. That’s because of the Develop Academy drawing the top players out of high school.

January 4: First day for games

March 29-31: Bi-district

April 2-3: Area

April 5-7: Regional Quarterfinals

April 13-14: Regional Tournament

April 18-21: State Tournament

Here are the girls teams and players to watch. Check back for boys next weekend.

KELLER: The Indians were Class 6A state semifinalists in 2017. They graduated Star-Telegram player of the year AK Ward. Keller is ranked No. 6 in the nation by TopDrawerSoccer.com, No. 3 in the state.

ALEDO: The Bearcats finished Class 5A state runner up in 2017. They averaged more than three goals per game.

SOUTHLAKE CARROLL: The Dragons, who haven’t missed the playoffs for 19 consecutive seasons, have been to the regional final four of the past five years.

KENNEDALE: Sidney Danner comes over from Midlothian to replace Michael Strange. After a hiccup in 2017, can the Wildcats return to the Class 4A state tourney? They won 4A state titles in 2015 and 2016.

MIDLOTHIAN HERITAGE: In their second season, the Jaguars won more than 20 games, a district title and went to the third round, but Heritage lost 73 goals from a season ago due to an injury and the Develop Academy.

KELLER TIMBER CREEK: Without Tarrant County’s leading scorer and passer from a year ago, what’s in store for the Falcons in 2018? They finished second at the Rex King Memorial tournament.

MANSFIELD: The Tigers, who have made the playoffs eight-straight years, won 19 games last season, won the 4-6A title and went to the third round of the postseason.

GRAPEVINE: The Mustangs have been to the regional quarterfinals seven of the past 12 seasons, and have reached the regional tournament each of the past three.

NOLAN CATHOLIC: The Vikings are 10-4-2 and won the So Cal high school classic to end December. They went 4-0 with a combined score of 13-2.

JOSHUA: The Owls have made the playoffs for nine consecutive seasons and have won 20 games each of the past two years. Joshua won the Winter Blast tournament championship this weekend.

MANSFIELD LEGACY: The Broncos have been to the Class 5A Region II tournament each of the past three seasons. Can they make it four in a row?

MANSFIELD LAKE RIDGE: The Eagles are in the same boat as sister school Legacy, with neither team making it past the regional semis. Will this be the year?

BIRDVILLE: The Hawks have made the second round of the playoffs 14 of the past 16 years. The Hawks won the Judy Hammond Irving Schools Championship this weekend.

FW SOUTH HILLS: The Scorpions, who have made the playoffs nine consecutive seasons, came in second place at the Burleson Elk tournament. South Hills has won 89 games the past five seasons.

Forwards

Abril Aguayo, Sr., Joshua: First team all-district pick scored 9 goals.

Megan Bettinger, Sr., Nolan Catholic: Off to a great start. Her 17 goals already surpasses last season’s total (11).

McKenzie Blackburn, Sr., Timber Creek: Second team all-district. Recorded 7 goals, 8 assists.

Bailey Crowley, Sr., Kennedale: Three-time all-district selection, two-time state champ.

Destiny Culclager, Sr., Mansfield: All-district pick scored 16 goals.

CeCe Duarte, Jr., Lake Ridge: All-district pick scored 15 goals.

Jackie Garcia, Jr., Diamond Hill Jarvis: First team all-district, all region, scored a school record 34 goals.

Mitzy Guereca, Sr., Castleberry: Co-MVP in 7-4A recorded 32 goals, 9 assists.

Sarah Gunderson, Sr., Keller: Recorded 6 goals, 6 assists.

Miriam Espinosa, Soph., Granbury: Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 9-5A.

Leslie Fields, Sr., Carroll: Committed to TCU.

Triniti Hutto, Jr., Fossil Ridge: First team all-district pick scored 8 goals.

Olivia Jackson, Jr., Legacy: All-district pick scored 14 goals.

Khloe Lechowicz, Soph., Alvarado: 7-4A Offensive MVP scored 29 goals.

Jordan Michie, Jr., Lamar: First team all-district pick scored 18 goals.

Emily Mihalik, Sr., Brewer: First team all-district pick recorded 25 goals, 15 assists.

Hanna O’Neal, Sr., Boswell: All-district pick scored 11 goals.

Kaily Orr, Sr., Arlington: First team all-district pick scored 15 goals.

Makenna Pate, Sr., Keller: Lubbock Christian commit scored 18 goals.

Emily Quiros, Jr., Richland: All-district pick recorded 10 goals, 8 assists.

Amy Rambo, Sr., Crowley: Co-Offensive MVP in 9-5A scored 20 goals.

Brennan Reuland, Jr., Lamar: First team all-district pick recorded 16 goals, 14 assists.

Cassidy Savoy, Soph., Eaton: 6-5A Co-Offensive MVP recorded 15 goals.

Presley Smith, Soph., Birdville: Second team all-district pick recorded 14 goals, 7 assists.

Faith Strube, Sr., Burleson: 9-5A Utility MVP recorded 10 goals, 7 assists. Named MVP of the Burleson Elk tournament.

Maddie Turlington, Sr., Byron Nelson: First team all-district pick.

Casie Watson, Soph., Burleson Centennial: All-district pick scored 10 goals.

Ashton Wright, Jr., Grapevine: Two-time all-district, UIL state all-tourney in 2016. Recorded 13 goals, 16 assists.

Caylen Wright, Jr., Joshua: Back-to-back District MVP. Scored 26 goals in 2017.

Logan Ybarra, Sr., Midlothian Heritage: First team all-district pick recorded 7 goals, 6 assists.

Mid-Fielders

Lizbeth Aguelo, Soph., North Side: Co-Newcomer of the Year in 7-5A.

Wren Blanchette, Jr., Cleburne: All district pick scored 12 goals.

Mary Cleek, Sr., Timber Creek: Recorded 4 goals, 8 asssists.

Taylor Dellosso, Soph., Grapevine: 8-5A Offensive Newcomer of the Year recorded 7 goals, 8 assists.

Sam Dominguez, Sr., Keller: First team all-district defender for state semifinalist. State all tourney.

Ashli Galupi, Soph., Burleson Centennial: First team all-district as a freshman.

Brittiney Gardner, Sr., Midlothian Heritage: First team all district pick scored 15 goals.

Madi Garza, Sr., Birdville: Louisiana-Monroe commit recorded 14 goals, 18 assists.

Abby Geiser, Fr., Nolan Catholic: Scored four goals in three games during NEPS, 19 goals on the season.

Hannah Gott, Soph., Keller Central: Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 3-6A.

Karlee Heiser, Sr., Arlington Martin: Recorded 13 goals, 6 assists.

Cheney Huddleston, Soph., Aledo: District Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

Nevaeh Johnson, Fr., Kennedale: Newcomer of the Year candidate.

Emmy Lass, Sr., Legacy: All-district pick recorded 9 goals, 9 assists.

Dani Murguia, Sr., Cleburne: Co-Offensive MVP in 9-5A.

Kaila O’Donald, Soph., Western Hills: 7-5A Utility MVP scored 20 goals.

Caroline Pool, Soph., Arlington: 4-6A Newcomer of the Year recorded 15 goals, 7 assists.

Johana Rodriguez, Soph., South Hills: Co-Newcomer of the Year recorded 18 goals, 19 assists.

Cloey Seltzer, Soph., Eaton: First team all-district pick recorded 16 goals.

Sophie Smith, Sr., Grapevine: Louisiana Tech commit is a three-time all-state pick with a District MVP, Utility MVP, Offensive MVP and state all-tourney under her belt.

Taylor Tufts, Jr., Carroll: Oklahoma commit scored 16 goals. First team all-district.

Chloe Walker, Jr., Joshua: First team all-district pick recorded 9 goals, 9 assists.

Shea Wentz, Jr., Richland: Mid-Fielder MVP for District 8-5A. Recorded 7 goals, 6 assists.

Defenders

Audrey Alderink, Sr., Grapevine: First team all-district. Dallas Baptist commit.

Kristen Burns, Sr., Aledo: Washburn commit was 6-5A Co-Defensive MVP.

Grayce Davis, Jr., Midlothian Heritage: First team all-district pick scored 10 goals.

Ashlyn Denholm, Soph., Granbury: Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 9-5A.

Ally Floth, Sr., Keller: First team all-district defender for state semifinalist.

Kate Holland, Sr., Mansfield: Named to the all-tourney team in Frisco this weekend.

Daphne Hunt, Sr., Kennedale: District Defensive MVP. Lubbock Christian commit.

Erin Keohane, Sr., LD Bell: First team all-district.

Savannah Lopez, Sr., Boswell: 6-5A Co-Defensive MVP.

Molly Lowe, Soph., Timber Creek: Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 3-6A.

Maddie McElwee, Sr., Keller Central: 3-6A Utility MVP.

Tori Needels, Sr., Midlothian Heritage: Volleyball star was a first team defender.

Georgie Phelps, Sr., Carroll: First team all-district defender.

Julie Shahi, Jr., Mansfield: All-district pick scored 15 goals.

Sasha Trejo, Sr., Arlington Heights: Co-Defensive MVP in 7-5A.

Lindsay Zwald, Sr., Richland: Committed to Centenary College of Louisiana.

Goal Keepers

Avery Boley, Sr., Nolan Catholic: A&M Commerce softball commit enters the net as the Vikings primary goalie.

Sam Broom, Jr., Timber Creek: First team goalie recorded more than 100 saves and a school record 15.5 shutouts.

Lexi Burke, Sr., Byron Nelson. Angelo State commit was first team all-district.

Reagan Carter, Jr., Mineral Wells: District Defensive Newcomer of the Year and all-state. Recorded 186 saves, 9 shutouts.

Mackenzie Covington, Sr., Aledo: SFA commit recorded 90 saves, 15 shutouts. All state and 6-5A Co-Goal Keeper of the Year.

Hannah Falks, Jr., Arlington: Goalie of the Year in 4-6A.

Madi Martin, Jr., Carroll: First-team goalie recorded 119 saves, 13 shutouts.

Julia Mashburn, Sr., Burleson: 12 shutouts for the first team all-district selection.

Megan McCarthy, Soph., Midlothian Heritage: 8-4A Goalie of the Year.

Caroline Onley, Soph., Richland: Recorded 96 saves and 11 shutouts.

Maddie Rea, Sr., Eaton: ETBU commit was 6-5A Co-Goalie of the Year. Recorded 9 shutouts.

Michele Snow, Jr., Birdville: District goalie of the year recorded 88 saves, 10 shutouts.

Cambree Towle, Sr., Keller: Second team all-district pick appeared in 11 games for state semifinalists.

Bella Whitmore, Jr., Martin: Appeared in 21 games with 86 saves.