dfwVarsity players of the week for Jan. 16-21

1:35 Mailroom burglars open, swipe packages at Fairmount Apartments Pause

0:47 Serial robbery suspect caught on video at Camp Bowie cash store

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

1:20 Doomsday clock moves forward

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:30 'This is what democracy looks like,' DFW protesters chant

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player