Girls Basketball

January 29, 2017 5:32 PM

dfwVarsity players of the week for Jan. 16-21

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

With 6,860 votes counted, F Bre’Auna Smith, Trimble Tech and G Uniikye Washington, Kennedale are dfwVarsity.com Players of the Week for Jan. 16-21.

Coaches: submit nominations for Jan. 22-28 performances to sportszone@star-telegram.com by 10 p.m. tonight.

Girls

F Bre’Auna Smith, Trimble Tech, Fr. - 1,108

G Evie Whorley, Kennedale, Sr. - 801

G Gracie Ferguson, Weatherford, Sr. - 521

Boys

G Uniikye Washington, Kennedale, Jr. - 943

G Roger Hanner, Everman, Sr. - 604

G Jimmy Mouser, Timber Creek, Jr. - 461

G Miguel Encarnacion, Eastern Hills, Sr. - 458

Related content

Girls Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Protests at DFW Airport, Day Two

View more video

Sports Videos