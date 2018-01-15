This local standout’s transfer could make Texas Tech hoops unstoppable

C.J. Roberts said he enjoyed his experience at Missouri when he arrived this past August.
However, the former Richland standout believed there was a better opportunity elsewhere. In early December, the one-time national recruit guard transferred out of Missouri and will relocate to Texas Tech. Roberts, who announced the move on Jan. 3, was expected to move to Lubbock soon.
Roberts will have 3 1/2 years of eligibility remaining. He was redshirting this season. Because he is a mid-semester transfer, Roberts would be eligible to play for the Red Raiders in the second semester of the 2018-19 season.
“It was a tough decision,” Roberts said. “I liked all my teammates. I felt like I was developing a great relationship with [fellow freshmen guards Blake Harris] and [junior forward Kevin Puryear]. But I think I just wanted a better atmosphere.”
Roberts (6-1, 190) experienced a change before he arrived in Missouri. Former California coach Cuonzo Martin became Missouri’s head coach in March after the school dismissed Kim Anderson. Anderson recruited Roberts.
Texas Tech emerged as the favorite over Ole Miss, LIU-Brooklyn and Western Kentucky because of the location and the roster. Following this season, the Red Raiders are losing several guards to graduation, including the team’s leading scorer Keenan Evans (17.3 points per game).
Texas Tech (14-2, 3-1) is ranked No. 8 in the Coaches and AP Polls. The Red Raiders are in a tie for second place in the Big 12 standings behind West Virginia.
“It’s a great opportunity for me to develop my game and be a playmaker,” Roberts said. “I know that Keenan has been doing some great things for them. I hope I have a chance to follow up there.”
Roberts said he and Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard found a connection as Roberts evaluated options. The two have known each other since Roberts emerged as a Division I recruit.
While Roberts said the Missouri coaches helped him improve the mechanics, what has to follow is him being more of a vocal leader on the court. He admits that’s not one of the stronger parts of his game. He understands the pressure on him to deliver.
“Every path is different,” Roberts said. “But there’s pressure on these coaches to win in college. The expectations are really high because of everything that goes into this. It’s a job. This is my job.”
A three-time all-district player for the Rebels, Roberts averaged 25 points as a senior. He was a Star-Telegram Super Team pick in 2014-2015.
