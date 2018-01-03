This coach has a real knack for helping kids get into college

There is more to life than basketball for Mansfield Timberview coach Duane Gregory — a lot more.
The boys basketball coach has enjoyed great success over the last few seasons, including a state championship in 2016-2017, but he said his greatest achievements have come beyond the high school basketball court.
“My big push with my guys is that they go on to further their education,” Gregory said. “If they are blessed enough that basketball can help with that, that is great.”
Gregory said that he stresses the importance of classwork throughout high school so that his players can tout their grades as much as their athletic skills.
“At some point the ball stops bouncing for everyone,” Gregory said. “Then you are left with what is in your head and what is in your heart.”
Below is a list of former standouts for the Wolves who are in college, either playing basketball, playing another sport or who received an academic scholarship and are focusing on their studies.
2016-2017
Tim Johnson (all-state tournament selection; all region and first-team all district selection)
▪ Johnson is at South Kent Prep in Connecticut for basketball, “trying to physically mature a little more,” Gregory said.
Will Owens (second team all-district selection)
▪ Also an all-district selection at tight end in football, Owens is at Northeastern State for football.
2015-2016
Colin Hadnot (14-5A Defensive Player of the Year)
▪ Hadnot opted to focus on his studies and is at Morehouse College on an academic scholarship.
Roman Garrett-Anderson (second team all-district selection)
▪ Anderson also chose to concentrate on his academic career and is attending the University of North Texas on scholarship.
2014-2015
Quinn Sutton (first team all-district selection)
▪ Sutton earned the opportunity to compete at the next level and the former academic all-state player plays basketball for Spring Hill College in Alabama.
Jokwon Bagby
▪ Bagby is enrolled at Texas State at San Marcos on an academic scholarship.
2013-2014
Alex Robinson (all-state, district MVP)
▪ Robinson is at TCU for basketball, where he averaged 11.2 points and 3.13 rebounds per game for the Horned Frogs in the 2016-2017 season.
Tyus Momoh (first team all-district)
▪ Mohmoh is at Cameron University in Oklahoma for basketball, where he led the Aggies in scoring last season with 12.3 points per game as a sophomore.
2012-2013
J.V. Long (first-team all-district, academic all-state)
▪ Long is also at Cameron University in Oklahoma for basketball, where he led the Aggies in rebounding in his sophomore year (2016-2017)
Cornelius Hudson (all-district selection)
▪ Hudson is currently at Wake Forest University for basketball and is pursuing opportunities to play overseas.
