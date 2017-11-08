College recruiters are drooling over these rising North Texas hoops stars

With basketball season upon us, focus will soon shift to the hardwood for local sports fans, and this season’s group of local athletes are as promising as ever.
Several local athletes have already signed to play college ball and will be working to hone their skills, learn as much as possible and, hopefully, resolve any unfinished business in the way of goals or achievements.
We asked coaches to tell us about the next batch — those players who have not yet been recognized as strong talents, but who will very likely follow in the footsteps of other great players and eventually compete at the college level.
School: Justin Northwest
Coach: Mike Hatch
Players who have already signed: Mason Hix (University of Texas at Arlington)
The next batch: Jordan Keys
Why Jordan: The Northwest senior strong forward averaged 9.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in the 2016-2017 campaign, and coach Mike Hatch is confident that Keys will continue to play an important role for the Texans.
“Jordan was one of our main players last year,” Hatch said. “He is a 6-3 athlete that we play at the three and four. Jordan led us in rebounding and was second in scoring in the playoffs. He has improved from what he was last year. He is starting to get noticed by colleges.”
School: Trophy Club Nelson
Coach: Scott Curran
Players who have already signed: None
The next batch: David Nzekwesi
Why David: Nzekwesi was a first-team all-district selection for the Bobcats last season, averaging 14 points and 8 rebounds per game.
At 6-8 and 240 pounds, he commands a strong presence at the power forward position.
“David Nzekwesi will play college ball,” Curran said. “He has numerous Division I offers. He just hasn’t decided where he wants to go yet.”
School: Colleyville Heritage
Coach: Stephen Hamrick
Players who have already signed: None
The next batch: Niko Bossinakis
Why Niko: Bossinakis has played varsity since his freshman year and made quite the splash, averaging 16 points per game last season alone.
The Panthers junior guard has already received an offer from Arkansas State, and Hamrick said he suspects there will be more to come.
“Niko has a good mid-range game and the ability to score off the dribble,” Hamrick said. “I think he will just continue to improve and be more consistent.”
School: Keller Central
Coach: Gerald Sledge
Players who have already signed: None
The next batch: Bryant Young (D2 or below), Braylen Young (D1 low major or below), Bryce Young (D3, NAIA or JUCO) and Jakobe Kirk (D3 or NAIA or JUCO)
Why them: Sledge was very specific about the levels at which his players could compete beyond high school, and said he believes that all four are capable of playing at the next level.
“They all possess the skill, athleticism, and IQ to play at the level listed,” Sledge said. “Right now it is all about finding teams with their needs.”
In addition to his four seniors, Sledge encouraged Central fans to keep an eye on sophomores Kylil Anderson, Cade Warrior and Latrell Jossell, who was also last season’s District 3-6A Newcomer of the Year.
School: Haslet Eaton
Coach: Anthony Howerton
Players who have already signed: None
The next batch: Zachary Baucum and Josef Mohr
Why them: Howerton has his first class of seniors in 2017-2018, and he is optimistic about sending a few of his players on to play at the next level.
“Zachary is a great shooter and will need a really good senior season to prove he can play at the next level,” Howerton said. “He works his tail off year-round and has been one of the most improved kids I’ve coached in 24 years. He is a 6-1 shooting guard and he is working on his body and becoming a better finisher and defender.”
Baucum was a second team all-district selection last season.
Mohr, who was named to the first-team all-district squad last season, is described by Howerton as a “Stretch 5” who can shoot from beyond the perimeter and post up when necessary.
“At 6-4 he is a little undersized, but he is strong and rebounds well,” Howerton said. “He shoots the three and drives pretty good for a big. This should be a fun year for our school with our first class of seniors.”
