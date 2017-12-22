Road to Arlington: Aledo, Allen highlight loaded final day of HS football

We can’t believe it’s finally here - the final day of the high school season.

Nearly 140 days since the first official practice in August and now the year comes to an end on Saturday.

The UIL is nine games in to its championship week with three to go - one of which features two teams that have combined to win 10 state titles in the past 10 years.

Will Saturday’s game all be nail-biters or will we have three blowouts?

Class 5A Division II, 11 a.m. Saturday

Aledo (Aledo, Texas)

Overall record: 15-0

Head coach: Steve Wood

Defeated: Rider, 72-13; Grapevine, 45-30; Abilene Cooper, 34-31; Richland, 43-7; Legacy, 28-21

State championships: 7- 2016, 2014, 2013, 2011, 2010, 2009, 1998

The Bearcats: With a win, Aledo will tie the UIL state record for most football titles (8). The Bearcats have been a state powerhouse, having won six titles in the past eight years. The Bearcats come in having won 31 straight games. The offense has put up 50 or more points seven times while the defense is allowing 13 points per game.

Players to Watch

James Williams, Sr., DL: Last year’s state title game defensive MVP is committed to Montana State.

Jeff Carter, Jr., DB, WR: Committed to Oklahoma.

Colt Ellison, Jr., DL: 85 tackles, 17 for loss, 12.5 sacks

Jase McClellan, Soph., RB: Oklahoma commit has over 1,000 yards rushing, 16 TDs in five playoff games.

Jake Bishop, Soph., QB: The youngest of the Bishop boys has accounted for 35 TDs this season.

College Station (College Station, Texas)

Overall record: 13-2

Head coach: Steve Huff

Defeated: Jacksonville, 65-0; Georgetown, 34-31; Port Neches-Groves, 66-40; FB Marshall, 49-47; McCallum, 49-21

State championships: 0- First trip to the state final.

The Cougars: College Station opened in 2012 and had its first UIL varsity season in 2013. But the Cougars have picked up steam, going 37-6 in the past three years. The Cougars are averaging 53 points per game in the playoffs.

Players to Watch

Marquez Perez, Sr., QB: Tulsa commit has accounted for 48 TDs (31 rush).

DaDa Anderson, Sr., RB: 234 carries, 1,732 yards, 19 TDs.

Quandree White, Sr., DB: Committed to Sam Houston State.

Class 6A Division I, 3 p.m. Saturday

Allen (Allen, Texas)

Record: 15-0

Head coach: Terry Gambill

Defeated: Hebron, 48-17; South Grand Prairie, 28-14; Martin, 48-25; Trinity, 41-20; Cedar Ridge, 28-7

State championships: 4- 2014, 2013, 2012, 2008

The Eagles: Allen has been a state powerhouse for years, but 2017 will be its first trip back to state since 2014. Allen has won 10 or more games for 12 consecutive seasons, 14 or more the past six. Defense is allowing 15 points per game.

Players to Watch

Brock Sturges, Sr., RB: Signed with Arizona State.

Carson Schleker, Sr., WR: Signed with Iowa State.

Jace Waters, Sr., LB: Holds eight offers.

Taj Bickham, Sr., DB: Committed to Texas State.

Grant Tisdale, Jr., QB: Four-star prospect holds 14 offers (Baylor, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and more).

Theo Wease, Jr., WR: Holds 35 scholarship offers, 33 from the Power Five.

Austin Lake Travis (Austin, Texas)

Record: 13-2

Head coach: Hank Carter

Defeated: San Antonio Madison, 49-14; Judson, 47-39; Los Fresnos, 42-7; O’Connor, 28-17; Katy, 28-14

State championships: 6- 2016, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007

The Cavaliers: Home to the 2017 Heisman trophy winner, Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield, Lake Travis has fared even better than Allen with six state titles in 10 years, including last season. Since 2007, the Cavs have gone 152-13 with 10 or more wins in all but one season.

Players to Watch

Matthew Baldwin, Sr., QB: Ohio State commit has 3,800 yards passing, 44 TDs.

Nathan Parodi, Sr., DB: 104 tackles, 7 INTs

Garrett Wilson, Jr., WR: 90 catches, 1,675 yards, 26 TDs. Holds 21 scholarship offers including TCU, Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech and SMU.

Hudson Card, Soph., WR, QB: 1,100 yards, 13 TDs. Offers from Arkansas, TCU, SMU and Tulsa.

Mauricio Trevion, Soph., LB: 135 tackles

Class 6A Division II, 7 p.m. Satuday

Waco Midway (Waco)

Record: 15-0

Head coach: Jeff Hulme

Defeated: Grand Prairie, 46-18; Byron Nelson, 59-7; Mansfield, 48-17; Southlake Carroll, 42-28; Longview, 28-26

State championships: 0- Made the state final in 2011.

The Panthers: Jeff Hulme returns to D-FW after spending eight years with Mansfield, his last in 2015 when he took the Tigers to the state semifinals. Midway has scored 40 or more points 12 times, including four playoff games. Midway beat Longview by two after Longview missed a 29-yard field goal with seven seconds left.

Players to Watch

Tanner Mordecai, Sr., QB: Oklahoma commit has accounted for 5,000 yards, 71 TDs this season.

Clayton Williams, Sr., WR: 88 catches, 1,535 yards, 20 TDs.

Matthew Barnhill, Sr., LB: 147 tackles

Jaxon Player, Sr., DL: Tulsa commit has 126 tackles, 22 for loss, 8 sacks

James Fullbright, Jr., RB: Rushed for 1,821 yards, 20 TDs.

DeMarcus Degrate, Jr., WR: 42 catches, 838 yards, 13 TDs.

Cy-Fair (Cypress, Texas)

Record: 14-0

Head coach: Ed Pustejovsky

Defeated: Westside, 49-14; Houston Strake Jesuit, 17-0; Friendswood, 45-14; Langham Creek, 31-14; Westlake, 14-6

State championships: 0- First trip to the state final.

The Bobcats: Ed Pustejovsky has been at Cy-Fair for 37 years. The Bobcats held Westlake’s high-powered offense (48 points per game) to just six points while the defense allowed 201 yards and forced three turnovers.

Players to Watch

Cam Arnold, Sr., QB: Northwestern State commit has accounted for 24 TDs.

Trenton Kennedy, Sr., RB: Three-star prospect has 308 carries, 1,766 yards, 25 TDs.

Erick Hallet, Sr., DB: Committed to Washington State.

Patrick Atkinson, Sr., LB: Air Force commit has 122 tackles, 20 for loss, 11.5 sacks.