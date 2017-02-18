Southlake Carroll boys win seventh straight UIL swimming and diving title

0:55 Best friends and Rangers pitchers Chi Chi Gonzalez and Nick Martinez compete for a spot on the opening day roster Pause

1:59 Gunter comes up aces in title win over Boling

2:36 Former TCU star Andrew Cashner has something to prove in home state

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

3:12 Jacqueline Craig supporters continue to protest in Fort Worth

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka