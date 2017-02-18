Southlake Carroll boys win seventh straight UIL swimming and diving title

The dynasty will continue for the Southlake Carroll boys swimming and diving team, which won its seventh consecutive UIL state championship on Saturday in Austin.
The Dragons (327 points) beat second-place Austin Westlake by 101 points en route to the title.
“We are blessed to have some fine swimmers, and a good solid number of them on the boys’ side,” Carroll coach Kevin Murphy said. “They work hard, enjoy being around each other and compete as a team.”
Carroll’s Alex Zettle won a gold medal in the boys 200-yard freestyle (1:34.27) and a silver in the 500 freestyle (4:20.46) event.
The Carroll junior said the competition was something he will never forget.
“I was very exited to be a part of some great swimming today,” Zettle said. “The competition and atmosphere of the pool was an incredible experience to be a part of.”
Carroll’s Jack LeVant won gold in the boys 100 butterfly with a time of 47.64, and silver in the 50 freestyle (20.44), while Colter Carman won bronze in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:49.15 and in the 500 free (4:24.10).
The Carroll boys 200 medley relay of Levant, Evan Kolde, Gus Karau and Landon Armstrong won gold with a time of 1:31.32, while the 400 free relay of Zettle, Levant, Armstrong and Carman also won a state championship with a time of 2:59.395.
Carroll girls take 3rd, Keller fourth
The Dragons finished third and Keller finished fourth in the Class 6A girls standings at the state meet.
Carroll’s Bridget O’Neil (515.90 points) edged out Keller’s Taylor Ohlhauser (509.45) for gold in the girls 1-meter dive.
“It’s really cool to have this opportunity so early in my high school diving career,” said O’Neil, a freshman. “The competition was fun and high energy, but tough.”
In a true story of perseverance, O’Neil’s teammate Katie Crown earned bronze in the 1-meter dive (481.60) after being injured her freshman, sophomore and junior years, preventing her from competing in her district meet the last three seasons.
“Everyone is pleased for Katie Crown,” Kevin Murphy said. “After three full years of injury disappointment, to make it to state and then finish third was a great accomplishment.”
Natalie Whalen earned a bronze medal in the 200 IM with a time of 2:01.79 and finished fourth in the 500 free (4:55.16) for Carroll.
More 6A girls
Keller’s Abby Andrusin won a bronze in the girls 100 freestyle with a time of 50.73, and the girls 200 freestyle relay team of Andrusin, Maddie Williams, Megan Hanson and Audrey McMurry (1:35.00) earned the silver.
The Indians also won a bronze medal in the 400 freestyle relay event (3:27.98) with McMurry, Sofia Maher, Hanson and Andrusin. Mansfield’s Sara McClendon finished sixth in the girls 500 freestyle with a time of 4:57.42.
Class 5A
Mansfield Legacy senior Haley Yelle won silver in the girls 200 freestyle with a time of 1:47.90 and also finished second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:50.80. The Texas A&M signee has won eight UIL medals, one gold and seven silvers.
“Haley is an incredible swimmer and an even better person,” Legacy coach Nick Johnson said. “I am proud of her and her performance this weekend.”
Legacy’s Jon Jameson won a bronze medal in the boy’s 500 freestyle event with a time of 4:33.95 and sixth in the boys 500 freestyle event with a time of 1:42.50.
The Grapevine boys 400 freestyle relay team of Daniel Rutledge, Parker Schultz, Christian Hambrock and David Hallaron won a gold medal with a time of 3:09.17. Hallaron also won a silver medal in the 100 backstroke.
The Grapevine boys 200 medley relay team of Nicholas Tsigas, Hallaron, Schultz and Hambrock finished fourth with a time of 1:37.18.
The Grapevine boys team finished second in the 5A division, and the Legacy boys finished fifth.
Hunter Jaynes of Mansfield Lake Ridge finished second in the boys 1-meter dive, with 295.55 points, and teammate Kyle Sanchez was fourth with 285.50.
