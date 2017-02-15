Oklahoma State center’s 32 points, 15 rebounds too much for TCU

Center Kaylee Jensen scored a season-high 32 points and had 15 rebounds as Oklahoma State snapped a five-game losing streak with an 88-70 victory over the TCU women in a Big 12 Conference basketball game Wednesday night.
The win improves the Cowgirls to 14-11 overall and 4-10 in Big 12 play. TCU slips to 12-13 and 4-10.
Jensen, a 6-foot-4 junior, did a little of everything against TCU. Actually, a lot of everything.
She made 12-of-18 shots from the field, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range, was 6-of-10 at the free throw line and had two assists. Her 15 rebounds were two shy of her season best.
In the first meeting of the season between the teams, Jensen had a game-highs of 25 points and 15 rebounds as Oklahoma State won 82-67 in Fort Worth.
On Wednesday, TCU was slow out of the gate, falling behind 7-0 in the opening minutes before rallying with 11 straight points. TCU led 19-14 at the end of the quarter and stayed close until an eight-minute stretch in the third changed everything.
TCU guard Toree Thompson’s layup with 8:44 left in the third period cut OSU’s lead to 42-39. But seven points from Jensen led a 19-4 run that put the Cowgirls in control 61-43 with a minute left in the third.
Karli Wheeler, a sophomore from Plainview, ended the quarter with a jumper and a 3-point shot to give her 10 points in the frame and boost OSU’s lead to 66-45. TCU never made a push in the fourth quarter.
AJ Alix led TCU with 23 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. It was her fourth consecutive game over 20 points.
Oklahoma State had a 42-28 rebounding advantage and shot 60 percent from the floor.
TCU (12-13)—Moore 0-5 0-0 0, Alix 8-16 4-5 23, Butts 4-11 2-2 10, Ray 1-3 0-0 3, Thompson 7-11 0-0 17, Akomolafe 0-2 0-2 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Hellessey 0-0 0-0 0, Okonkwo 3-6 0-0 7, Willie 0-0 0-2 0, Christian 1-2 0-0 2, Ramirez 2-8 3-4 8, Totals 26-64 9-15 70.
Oklahoma St. (14-11)—Coleman 2-6 5-6 11, Loecker 2-3 1-2 5, Jensen 12-18 6-10 32, Omozee 8-13 0-2 16, Wheeler 4-7 0-0 10, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Holt 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Small 0-0 0-0 0, Combs 4-5 2-4 11, Echols 1-1 0-2 3, Totals 33-55 14-26 88.
TCU
19
15
11
25
—
70
Oklahoma St.
14
26
26
22
—
88
3-Point Goals—TCU 9-23 (Alix 3-5, Butts 0-2, Ray 1-1, Thompson 3-6, Okonkwo 1-3, Christian 0-1, Ramirez 1-5), Oklahoma St. 8-12 (Coleman 2-3, Jensen 2-2, Wheeler 2-3, Jones 0-1, Combs 1-2, Echols 1-1). Assists—TCU 9 (Alix 4), Oklahoma St. 18 (Coleman 4). Fouled Out—TCU Thompson, Okonkwo, Rebounds—TCU 25 (Butts 4), Oklahoma St. 37 (Jensen 15). Total Fouls—TCU 28, Oklahoma St. 19. A—1,906.
Comments