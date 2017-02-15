Women's Basketball

February 15, 2017 9:31 PM

Oklahoma State center’s 32 points, 15 rebounds too much for TCU

Star-Telegram

STILLWATER, Okla.

Center Kaylee Jensen scored a season-high 32 points and had 15 rebounds as Oklahoma State snapped a five-game losing streak with an 88-70 victory over the TCU women in a Big 12 Conference basketball game Wednesday night.

The win improves the Cowgirls to 14-11 overall and 4-10 in Big 12 play. TCU slips to 12-13 and 4-10.

Jensen, a 6-foot-4 junior, did a little of everything against TCU. Actually, a lot of everything.

She made 12-of-18 shots from the field, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range, was 6-of-10 at the free throw line and had two assists. Her 15 rebounds were two shy of her season best.

In the first meeting of the season between the teams, Jensen had a game-highs of 25 points and 15 rebounds as Oklahoma State won 82-67 in Fort Worth.

On Wednesday, TCU was slow out of the gate, falling behind 7-0 in the opening minutes before rallying with 11 straight points. TCU led 19-14 at the end of the quarter and stayed close until an eight-minute stretch in the third changed everything.

TCU guard Toree Thompson’s layup with 8:44 left in the third period cut OSU’s lead to 42-39. But seven points from Jensen led a 19-4 run that put the Cowgirls in control 61-43 with a minute left in the third.

Karli Wheeler, a sophomore from Plainview, ended the quarter with a jumper and a 3-point shot to give her 10 points in the frame and boost OSU’s lead to 66-45. TCU never made a push in the fourth quarter.

AJ Alix led TCU with 23 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. It was her fourth consecutive game over 20 points.

Oklahoma State had a 42-28 rebounding advantage and shot 60 percent from the floor.

TCU (12-13)—Moore 0-5 0-0 0, Alix 8-16 4-5 23, Butts 4-11 2-2 10, Ray 1-3 0-0 3, Thompson 7-11 0-0 17, Akomolafe 0-2 0-2 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Hellessey 0-0 0-0 0, Okonkwo 3-6 0-0 7, Willie 0-0 0-2 0, Christian 1-2 0-0 2, Ramirez 2-8 3-4 8, Totals 26-64 9-15 70.

Oklahoma St. (14-11)—Coleman 2-6 5-6 11, Loecker 2-3 1-2 5, Jensen 12-18 6-10 32, Omozee 8-13 0-2 16, Wheeler 4-7 0-0 10, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Holt 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Small 0-0 0-0 0, Combs 4-5 2-4 11, Echols 1-1 0-2 3, Totals 33-55 14-26 88.

TCU

19

15

11

25

70

Oklahoma St.

14

26

26

22

88

3-Point Goals—TCU 9-23 (Alix 3-5, Butts 0-2, Ray 1-1, Thompson 3-6, Okonkwo 1-3, Christian 0-1, Ramirez 1-5), Oklahoma St. 8-12 (Coleman 2-3, Jensen 2-2, Wheeler 2-3, Jones 0-1, Combs 1-2, Echols 1-1). Assists—TCU 9 (Alix 4), Oklahoma St. 18 (Coleman 4). Fouled Out—TCU Thompson, Okonkwo, Rebounds—TCU 25 (Butts 4), Oklahoma St. 37 (Jensen 15). Total Fouls—TCU 28, Oklahoma St. 19. A—1,906.

Related content

Women's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 15

View more video

Sports Videos