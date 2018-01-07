TCU’s Amy Okonkwo, right, in action last season against Kansas State, finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Sunday’s victory over Texas Tech.
TCU

TCU women blitz Texas Tech behind historic output

By Bailey Arredondo

Special to the Star-Telegram

January 07, 2018 07:17 PM

The TCU women’s basketball team scored its most points in a Big 12 game as the Horned Frogs rolled past Texas Tech 93-72 Sunday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.

TCU dominated from the start, forcing 10 Texas Tech (6-9, 0-4 Big 12) turnovers in the first quarter and shooting 12-of-18 to build a 27-16 lead.

The Horned Frogs (10-5, 1-3) inserted senior Sydney Coleman and freshman Lauren Heard into the starting lineup, and the change paid off.

Heard scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, and Coleman contributed eight points with career-highs of six assists and three steals.

Jordan Moore led the Frogs with 18 points and added seven rebounds. Amy Okonkwo was just behind with 17 points, all in the first half, and five rebounds.

The Horned Frogs also set school records for Big 12 competition with 27 assists and a 60.3 field-goal percentage (35-of-58).

TCU next hosts No. 8 Texas back at Schollmaier Arena at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Texas Tech

16

22

25

9

72

TCU

27

21

26

19

93

TEXAS TECH (6-9)—Blaire 6-14 6-10 19, Brewer 3-9 0-1 6, Terry 3-5 2-4 8, Bright 4-7 1-2 10, Calvert 1-3 0-0 2, Olabode 1-5 0-0 2, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, DeGrate 4-6 3-4 11, McKenzie 0-0 0-0 0, Hayden 0-0 2-2 2, Whilby 4-8 0-2 12, Totals 26-57 14-25 72.

TCU (10-5)—Akomolafe 1-1 0-0 2, Moore 7-11 4-4 18, Coleman 3-7 2-4 8, Heard 5-7 0-0 12, Thompson 4-7 2-2 13, Hellessey 0-0 0-0 0, Okonkwo 6-9 4-4 17, Christian 0-0 0-0 0, Ramirez 4-8 1-1 10, Ray 5-7 0-0 13, Vann 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 35-58 13-15 93.

3-Point Goals—Texas Tech 6-16 (Blaire 1-5, Bright 1-3, Calvert 0-1, Whilby 4-7), TCU 10-21 (Coleman 0-2, Heard 2-2, Thompson 3-6, Okonkwo 1-2, Ramirez 1-4, Ray 3-5). Assists—Texas Tech 18 (Bright 7), TCU 27 (Ramirez 7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Texas Tech 30 (Terry 6), TCU 26 (Moore 7). Total Fouls—Texas Tech 17, TCU 25. A—1,929.

