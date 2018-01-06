Kansas keeps TCU looking for that big win at Schollmaier Arena

TCU will have to keep waiting for a win against a ranked opponent at Schollmaier Arena.
Kansas senior guard Devonte’ Graham scored 28 points, and Svi Mykhailuk added 20 as No. 10 Kansas avenged a loss in the Big 12 tournament a year ago with an 88-84 victory against No. 16 TCU at Schollmaier Arena.
The loss left TCU 0-10 against AP Top 25 teams in their home arena since it opened Dec. 20, 2015.
With Kansas leading 79-77 with just over two minutes to play, Desmond Bane and Alex Robinson both missed 3-pointers. Jaylen Fisher’s 3-point try with 32 seconds left and TCU trailing 84-80 was blocked by Mitch Lightfoot. The Frogs finished 9-for-29 on 3-pointers.
TCU (13-2, 1-2) was trying for its first 2-1 start in the Big 12 after opening with a one-point home loss to then-No. 12 Oklahoma and a three-point overtime road win against Baylor.
“We’re right there,” Bane said, assessing the Frogs’ first three Big 12 games. “We’ve just got to be able to make the plays down the stretch and finish games.”
The Frogs, playing in front of a second consecutive sellout, stumbled out of the gate. They made their first three shots, but Kansas more than matched that by making its first seven to lead 18-8. It meant another comeback attempt for the Frogs, who trailed OU 11-0 last week.
“Well, that’s two,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “Second disappointing loss. But we got what we deserved. We did the things we didn’t want to do.”
Dixon said the Frogs wanted to prevent 3-point shots, and Kansas made 11 of 20. He said the Frogs again allowed too many trips to the foul line. Kansas made 23 of 33 free throws.
“Our defense is not where we need to be,” Dixon said. “We continue to bail people out and get them to the free throw line.”
Kansas led by 14 at the 13:22 mark of the first half before Vladimir Brodziansky’s free throws got TCU within single digits by halftime at 42-34.
It was the fewest points in an opening half for TCU this season and the first time they trailed at halftime this season. TCU averaged 9.8 turnovers in the previous five games but had 10 in the opening half against Kansas.
TCU finished at 39 percent shooting. Last week agianst OU, TCU shot 41 percent.
Shawn Olden’s first 3-pointer, and first points, since Nov. 20 cut the Kansas lead to 40-32 and were among five in the first half by TCU to stay close.
Desmond Bane’s 3-pointer at the shot clock got TCU within a point at 48-47 in the second half.
Brodziansky’s hook gave TCU a 71-70 lead with 5:43 left. His free throws with 4:57 left gave the Frogs a 73-72 lead.
TCU has only two wins all-time against Kansas, in 2013 in Fort Worth and last year in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament.
The Jayhawks needed no reminder to take TCU seriously, Graham said.
“Not because of last year, just because of this year and their record this year and what they’ve done,” he said. “They’re the 16th-ranked team in the nation. We don’t have time to be taking no teams seriously.”
