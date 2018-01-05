TCU coach Jamie Dixon looks on during action in a Dec. 18 game against Texas Southern at Schollmaier Arena. The Horned Frogs set a school record with a 17th consecutive victory.
TCU coach Jamie Dixon looks on during action in a Dec. 18 game against Texas Southern at Schollmaier Arena. The Horned Frogs set a school record with a 17th consecutive victory. Richard W. Rodriguez AP
TCU

NCAA bracketologists putting Frogs higher and higher in Big Dance

By Carlos Mendez

January 05, 2018 06:34 PM

Never mind the loss to Oklahoma. Bracketologists are not holding it against TCU, and the latest NCAA tournament projection has the Horned Frogs higher than ever.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports pencils in the Frogs as a 3-seed in his first bracket, revealed Friday.

The Frogs are a 4-seed in Joe Lunardi's projections for ESPN.

TCU is 13-1 and ranked 16th entering Saturday's Big 12 game against No. 10 Kansas at Schollmaier Arena. The game is a sellout, as was last week's meeting against Oklahoma, won 90-89 by the Sooners in a game in which both teams made up double-digit deficits.

TCU ranks third in the country in assists per game and sixth in shooting.

The Frogs have not made the NCAA tournament since 1998. They won the NIT championship last season in Jamie Dixon's first year as head coach, recording 24 victories, tied for second-most in a season at TCU.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

No. 16 TCU vs. No. 10 Kansas

8:15 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

