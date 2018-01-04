TCU defensive end Ben Banogu, pictured forcing a fumble with a sack of Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph, announced on his Instagram account Thursday that he is returning for his senior season.
TCU defensive end Banogu makes decision: Go pro or return to school?

By Carlos Mendez

January 04, 2018 02:47 PM

All-Big 12 defensive end Ben Banogu will return for his senior season at TCU, according to a post on his Instagram account.

 

The junior from McKinney was second on the team in sacks with 8.5, earning all-conference recognition from the Big 12 and Associated Press.

Two weeks ago at the Alamo Bowl he said he was considering declaring for the NFL and would make a decision very soon after the game.

In October, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper assigned Banogu a first-round grade. TCU coach Gary Patterson said Banogu could benefit from another year in college.

Banogu finished sixth on the team in tackles, first in tackles for loss (16.5) and had seven quarterback hurries and three fumbles forced for the Big 12's top run and scoring defense.

The 6-4, 245-pound junior played his first season for TCU after transferring from Lousiana-Monroe after a high school career at Prosper.

With Banogu, the Frogs will return six defenders who started in the Alamo Bowl. He joins fellow returning starters defensive tackle Ross Blacklock, linebacker Ty Summers, safety Innis Gaines, safety Niko Small and cornerback Jeff Gladney.

The TCU football account posted a celebratory image on Twitter shortly after Banogu’s Instagram post.

