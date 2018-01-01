‘Do not go sideways!’ TCU’s Patterson impresses new fans in ESPN Film Room

Gary Patterson may have created a future for himself Monday night.
If he wants to broadcast football after he’s finished coaching, he’s got a decent resume tape now.
Patterson’s commentary and enthusiasm stood out among the six coaches in the ESPN Coaches Film Room broadcast during the College Football Playoff semifinal games.
“Do not go sideways!” he said and laughed after an Oklahoma play failed to gain much ground in overtime against Georgia. “Have we not made ourselves clear?”
Patterson, the most successful coach in TCU history, repeatedly drew on his previous matchups against Oklahoma to spot potentially successful plays, and recognized formations that Georgia used against TCU in the Liberty Bowl last season.
Early on, he spotted trouble for Oklahoma with its three-lineman approach on defense against the Georgia attack.
Patterson made fans on Twitter:
Enjoy entire "film room" crew on ESPN News discussing game but Gary Patterson is next level. Really good way to learn football.— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) January 2, 2018
I want to have a beer with Gary Patterson and just talk football.— Ben Doyle (@BenDoyle_77) January 1, 2018
One fan made a favorable comparison to one of the NFL’s newest and most popular broadcasters.
Gary Patterson is the college commentary equivalent of Tony Romo in the NFL— James Smith (@jsmith6919) January 1, 2018
Some fans not as familiar with Patterson got a better read on what has made him successful at TCU, a private school that is the smallest member of the Big 12.
Without Coach Patterson, Ch 207 would be an oil painting. #TCU— Vegas Mike Davis (@VegasMikeWins) January 2, 2018
Unsurprisingly, Gary Patterson can watch real time film and find weaknesses. #tcu#SugarBowl2018— WV Witness (@WVWitness) January 2, 2018
Patterson was the quickest to jump in with thoughts, diagnosing offensive formations and defensive highlights or errors. He immediately recognized the flawed blocking that led to a block of an Oklahoma field goal in the second overtime.
GP did more to improve the public perception of TCU football tonight than an OU win ever could— TCUfan1851 (@TCUfan1851) January 2, 2018
Recruits are often sold on TCU by Patterson’s defensive reputation. In the Coaches Film Room, he had a chance to advertise his resume even wider.
Biggest college football winner tonight, Coach Patterson and TCU. He's playing chest rest of coach's in the film room playing checkers. Can't see how this doesn't turn into some top recruits!— Greg Clark (@gclark1014) January 2, 2018
Patterson’s banter with fellow Big 12 coach Dana Holgorsen made clear the coaches are friends. Holgorsen broke into a laugh at one point before Patterson got a joke out, and he ribbed his rival about a signal.
"Y'all still look at your wristbands when you pressure?" Dana Holgerson spotting Gary Patterson's tell in the film room. Priceless.— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) January 2, 2018
It was clearly a good time for Patterson, as Twitter reaction continued to roll in.
Man, Gary Patterson is so money on film room. You got to dial those dudes up.— Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) January 1, 2018
Lots of people discovering how good Gary Patterson (@TCUCoachP) is tonight. #CFBPlayoff #TCU #ESPN— Terry Beaudine (@TerryBeaudine) January 2, 2018
A little blitz chalk talk with @TCUCoachP. live on ESPN News. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/QE9AoKJSPP— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) January 2, 2018
“Really, the ball was underthrown” - Gary says as Kelly Bryant is getting murdered in the backfield— Melissa Triebwasser (@TheCoachMelissa) January 2, 2018
Sorry Dino, you might as well give up now https://t.co/7Gdq0DuQa9— Melissa Triebwasser (@TheCoachMelissa) January 2, 2018
You can’t turn it off! Applewhite is hilarious and Patterson is spot on! #tcu #coogs #big12— Matthew Wigder (@wigemhorns) January 2, 2018
