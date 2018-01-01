TCU coach Gary Patterson gestures as he calls out instructions to his players during the Alamo Bowl against Stanford last week at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Monday night, he took a star turn in the ESPN Coaches Film Room during the broadcast of the College Football Playoff semifinals.
‘Do not go sideways!’ TCU’s Patterson impresses new fans in ESPN Film Room

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

January 01, 2018 10:21 PM

Gary Patterson may have created a future for himself Monday night.

If he wants to broadcast football after he’s finished coaching, he’s got a decent resume tape now.

Patterson’s commentary and enthusiasm stood out among the six coaches in the ESPN Coaches Film Room broadcast during the College Football Playoff semifinal games.

“Do not go sideways!” he said and laughed after an Oklahoma play failed to gain much ground in overtime against Georgia. “Have we not made ourselves clear?”

Patterson, the most successful coach in TCU history, repeatedly drew on his previous matchups against Oklahoma to spot potentially successful plays, and recognized formations that Georgia used against TCU in the Liberty Bowl last season.

Early on, he spotted trouble for Oklahoma with its three-lineman approach on defense against the Georgia attack.

Patterson made fans on Twitter:

One fan made a favorable comparison to one of the NFL’s newest and most popular broadcasters.

Some fans not as familiar with Patterson got a better read on what has made him successful at TCU, a private school that is the smallest member of the Big 12.

Patterson was the quickest to jump in with thoughts, diagnosing offensive formations and defensive highlights or errors. He immediately recognized the flawed blocking that led to a block of an Oklahoma field goal in the second overtime.

Recruits are often sold on TCU by Patterson’s defensive reputation. In the Coaches Film Room, he had a chance to advertise his resume even wider.

Patterson’s banter with fellow Big 12 coach Dana Holgorsen made clear the coaches are friends. Holgorsen broke into a laugh at one point before Patterson got a joke out, and he ribbed his rival about a signal.

It was clearly a good time for Patterson, as Twitter reaction continued to roll in.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

