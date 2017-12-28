Slow news season? TCU’s fight with Baylor ranked among top five videos

It looked much worse than it was, but that didn’t stop Fox College Football from ranking the TCU-Baylor bench-clearing brawl among its top five videos of the season. They’re counting down the top 10 on Twitter with one each day leading up to New Year’s Day. The Horned Frogs’ fracas with the Bears landed at No. 4. Both benches were issued personal foul warnings and safety Nick Orr was suspended for the first half of the Big 12 championship against Oklahoma the following week. But the video really doesn’t show a whole lot of much. Slow news season?
We're counting down our Top 10 videos of 2017 as we head into the New Year— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 28, 2017
No. 4: Things got chippy between TCU and Baylor pic.twitter.com/OAe9RVP9xx
The countdown, so far, hasn’t included only game action either. Several videos are of Fox analyst Joel Klatt offering his wisdom on different topics. Scintillating moments.
Oh, well. Top 10 lists make the world go ‘round, especially this time of year. A couple of the videos are humorous, including a video of Oklahoma’s Heisman-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield planting the Sooners’ flag on the moon, the Empire State Building and atop AT&T Stadium.
We're counting down our Top 10 videos of 2017 as we head into the New Year— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 27, 2017
No. 5: it's Baker's world we're just living in it pic.twitter.com/gTCPOeZYU5
We're counting down our Top 10 videos of 2017 as we head into the New Year— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 25, 2017
No. 7: @PennStateFball. @OhioStateFB. One of the BEST games of the year! pic.twitter.com/jdE9XD70BY
Here’s hoping the video of Washington State coach Mike Leach blowing into his coffee while Michigan State’s Mark Dantonio answers a question during a press conference Thursday morning makes the Top 3.
Mike Leach cooling off his hot coffee while Mark Dantonio answers a question during the Holiday Bowl press conference is the best Mike Leach moment ever. pic.twitter.com/jN6QyuUhDS— Sam Adams (@SWXSamAdams) December 27, 2017
