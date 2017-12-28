More Videos

    TCU and Baylor players were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after they left the bench during a game on Nov. 24 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

TCU

Slow news season? TCU’s fight with Baylor ranked among top five videos

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 28, 2017 04:37 PM

It looked much worse than it was, but that didn’t stop Fox College Football from ranking the TCU-Baylor bench-clearing brawl among its top five videos of the season. They’re counting down the top 10 on Twitter with one each day leading up to New Year’s Day. The Horned Frogs’ fracas with the Bears landed at No. 4. Both benches were issued personal foul warnings and safety Nick Orr was suspended for the first half of the Big 12 championship against Oklahoma the following week. But the video really doesn’t show a whole lot of much. Slow news season?

The countdown, so far, hasn’t included only game action either. Several videos are of Fox analyst Joel Klatt offering his wisdom on different topics. Scintillating moments.

Oh, well. Top 10 lists make the world go ‘round, especially this time of year. A couple of the videos are humorous, including a video of Oklahoma’s Heisman-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield planting the Sooners’ flag on the moon, the Empire State Building and atop AT&T Stadium.

Here’s hoping the video of Washington State coach Mike Leach blowing into his coffee while Michigan State’s Mark Dantonio answers a question during a press conference Thursday morning makes the Top 3.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

