Hang with Gary Patterson for the CFP games? You can on ESPN’s Film Room

Admit it. You'd like to sit in a room and watch the College Football Playoff semifinals with Gary Patterson.

Now you get the closest possible thing thanks to ESPN's MegaCast.

The TCU coach will be part of the panel in the Coaches Film Room broadcast on ESPNEWS for the Oklahoma vs. Georgia matchup in the Rose Bowl and the Alabama vs. Clemson meeting in the Sugar Bowl, according to a release by ESPN.

Patterson will be joined by fellow Big 12 coach Dana Holgorsen of West Virginia, plus Dino Babers of Syracuse, Larry Fedora of North Carolina, Matt Luke of Ole Miss and former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

ESPN says it is outfitting the film room with clickers, telestrators and multiple camera feeds, plus fewer commercials.

You should have your plans for Monday now.