    Until two days ago, Drew Curd had never seen TCU's signature purple, or a lot of other colors. Born red-green colorblind, Curd could not differentiate between certain colors, such as blue and purple. For Christmas, his girlfriend gave him a pair of color-correcting glasses that feature lenses that allow colorblind people to see the colors they normally cannot. Watch his reaction, especially when he finally sees the red and orange mascot in the center of his high school football field for the first time.

TCU

Hang with Gary Patterson for the CFP games? You can on ESPN’s Film Room

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

December 28, 2017 02:46 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Admit it. You'd like to sit in a room and watch the College Football Playoff semifinals with Gary Patterson.

Now you get the closest possible thing thanks to ESPN's MegaCast.

The TCU coach will be part of the panel in the Coaches Film Room broadcast on ESPNEWS for the Oklahoma vs. Georgia matchup in the Rose Bowl and the Alabama vs. Clemson meeting in the Sugar Bowl, according to a release by ESPN.

Patterson will be joined by fellow Big 12 coach Dana Holgorsen of West Virginia, plus Dino Babers of Syracuse, Larry Fedora of North Carolina, Matt Luke of Ole Miss and former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema.

ESPN says it is outfitting the film room with clickers, telestrators and multiple camera feeds, plus fewer commercials.

You should have your plans for Monday now.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

