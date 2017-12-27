A $100 million touch-up awaits Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU is hitting the ground running as the new year begins with more work on its athletic facilities. This time, it's the most visible landmark on campus — Amon G. Carter Stadium.

If the school can raise $100 million, it will start work on building a club and suites on the east side of the 45,000-seat stadium. The plan is to have the work complete in time for the start of the 2019 season, so some of today's players would still be on the team in time to play in the new-look stadium.

Why is it important?

TCU has a waiting list for suites on the west side of the stadium, former athletic director Chris Del Conte said in interviews announcing the project. As TCU has grown successful in football, interest in suites has also grown. The suites no doubt also mean more revenue as TCU keeps up with rising coaching salaries.

Additionally, Del Conte said TCU is like other sports entities in competing with the home experience for paying customers. He said TCU aims to provide the newest, most comfortable experience for suite-holders, who have gotten used to amenities at nearby facilities like AT&T Stadium.

Key factors

Raising the money is the single most important factor for TCU. The university prides itself on not going into debt for projects. For new athletic director Jeremiah Donati, raising the money and completing the project is the No. 1 priority as he begins his tenure. He called it important for the future of TCU in the Big 12.

Gary Patterson will play a role, or at least his reputation. He signed a new six-year contract in November that takes him through the 2023 football season, an additional two years than his previous contract, in part to assure donors of TCU's commitment to him and football.

Number to know

24

Suites on the west side of Amon G. Carter Stadium, prompting a long waiting list as TCU has gained prominence in football.