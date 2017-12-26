Former TCU linebacker keeps an eye on Horned Frogs

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Paul Dawson, who was a consensus All-American at TCU as a senior in 2014, would love to be playing against Stanford. The run-heaving Cardinal team was the kind of opponent Dawson excelled against when he was racking up 136 tackles and four interceptions for the Horned Frogs as a senior.
Dawson, who was in Arlington for the Seahawks’ 21-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, keeps a close eye on his alma mater.
“Oh, yeah, all season,” Dawson said. “Knowing Stanford from previous years, they like to run the ball down hill. They’re a big power team,” he said. “As long as TCU is ready to lineup and do their assignment they should be all right.”
Dawson played his first two seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Seahawks signed him to their practice squad in November and promoted him to the active roster on Dec. 13.
“I love it here, just like I did at TCU. I’ve connected with a lot of guys in here,” said Dawson, who attended Dallas Skyline. “Good luck to the Frogs.”
