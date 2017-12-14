TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks with his players during a timeout in a Dec. 5 game against SMU at Schollmaier Arena.
TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks with his players during a timeout in a Dec. 5 game against SMU at Schollmaier Arena. Max Faulkner TNS
TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks with his players during a timeout in a Dec. 5 game against SMU at Schollmaier Arena. Max Faulkner TNS

TCU

No. 14 Horned Frogs lose freshman forward Mayen to meniscus injury

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

December 14, 2017 05:07 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 34 MINUTES AGO

TCU freshman Lat Mayen suffered a meniscus injury last week and will miss two to three months of practice, coach Jamie Dixon said Thursday.

The 6-foot-8 forward from Adelaide, Australia, was on track to redshirt this season. But without him, the Frogs are down a player in practice, and he loses development time, Dixon said.

Mayen is the second TCU player to suffer a meniscus injury this season. Sophomore guard Jaylen Fisher was out from August until the start of the season in November with the same injury.

Mayen, originally from Sudan, was considered one of the top recruits in Australia last year, averaging 12.0 points and 5.3 rebounds for Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

While Mayen will miss practice time, Dixon said freshman center Kevin Samuel will join team workouts after the fall semester ends Friday. The Frogs were awaiting word on his grades, and they are in order for the spring semester, Dixon said.

Samuel is a four-star recruit from Houston rated the seventh-best prospect in Texas last season and eighth-best center nationally by 247Sports.com. ESPN gave him an overall national rank of 82.

TCU was idle this week for final exams. The 14th-ranked Horned Frogs resume action Monday against Texas Southern and will recognize TSU alum and former I.M. Terrell and Dunbar high school basketball coach Robert Hughes at halftime.

Hughes was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in September, recognizing a career that made him the winningest boys basketball coach in America. He spoke to the team at practice on Thursday.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

TCU names new Director of Athletics 4:44

TCU names new Director of Athletics

Pause
Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati 1:32

Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Dak Prescott on big plays, big win in Big Apple 1:53

Dak Prescott on big plays, big win in Big Apple

These Fort Worth lights created 'Christmas City' 2:07

These Fort Worth lights created 'Christmas City'

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6

Pot enthusiasts' feet hit the streets downtown at Marijuana March of North Texas 2:05

Pot enthusiasts' feet hit the streets downtown at Marijuana March of North Texas

Prepping for an inaugural pot protest 1:43

Prepping for an inaugural pot protest

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field 0:33

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

View More Video