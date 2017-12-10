More Videos

  See the major changes coming to TCU's football stadium in these newly-released renderings

    TCU announced a new fundraising effort on Tuesday to make several major additions to the Amon G. Carter Stadium. Take a look at the renderings of the new seats, suites and other updated and upgraded places. Contingent on the speed of the fundraising, the school plans to begin construction next May.

TCU announced a new fundraising effort on Tuesday to make several major additions to the Amon G. Carter Stadium. Take a look at the renderings of the new seats, suites and other updated and upgraded places. Contingent on the speed of the fundraising, the school plans to begin construction next May. TCU Athletics
TCU announced a new fundraising effort on Tuesday to make several major additions to the Amon G. Carter Stadium. Take a look at the renderings of the new seats, suites and other updated and upgraded places. Contingent on the speed of the fundraising, the school plans to begin construction next May. TCU Athletics

TCU

TCU to announce high-ranking staffer as next athletic director

By Mac Engel And Stefan Stevenson

tengel@star-telegram.com,

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 10, 2017 08:49 PM

FORT WORTH

TCU will announce Jeremiah Donati as its next athletic director at a 2 p.m. press conference Monday, according to multiple sources.

Donati has been an associate vice chancellor and associate athletic director for development since 2013, when he was promoted to be former athletic director Chris Del Conte’s right-hand man in charge of raising money. He first arrived at TCU in 2011 as the head of the TCU Frog Club, the booster arm of the athletic department.

He was named deputy athletic director in August 2016.

Along with Del Conte and TCU vice chancellor for university advancement Don Whelan, Donati has played an integral role in raising money for massive renovations to Amon G. Carter Stadium, Schollmaier Arena and Lupton Stadium, as well as workout facilities, locker rooms and athletic lounges.

In November, the school announced its plans to spend $100 million on luxury suites and premium seating at its football stadium. The announcement came five years after a $164 million overhaul that was completed before TCU’s first season in the Big 12.

In 2015, the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, complete with a university sports Hall of Fame and new athletic offices and locker rooms, debuted after a $72 million renovation of Daniel-Meyer Coliseum.

Last year, improvements at Lupton Stadium included a locker room, classroom, team lounge, training room, equipment room, coaches offices, a new scoreboard and video board in left field and terraced seating in right field.

A new field and terraced seating were installed at Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium before the women’s soccer team’s home opener in August.

Jeremiah Donati
TCU will announce Jeremiah Donati as its next athletic director at a 2 p.m. press conference Monday, according to multiple sources.
Michael Clements TCU Media Relations

Donati came to TCU after working for Leigh Steinberg Sports and Entertainment as general counsel and director of player representation. He held fundraising positions at the University of Arizona Wildcat Club, Washington State Cougar Athletic Fund and the California Polytechnic State Mustang Club.

He earned a B.A. in politics and government in 2001 from the University of Puget Sound and a juris doctor from Whittier Law School in 2005.

Del Conte was hired as TCU’s athletic director in November 2009. He’s leaving to take the same job at the University of Texas.

Stefan Stevenson and Mac Engel: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

