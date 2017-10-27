TCU returner KaVontae Turpin looks back for pursuit on his way to finishing a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown against Kansas. It was his third punt return for a touchdown in three years at TCU.
TCU returner KaVontae Turpin looks back for pursuit on his way to finishing a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown against Kansas. It was his third punt return for a touchdown in three years at TCU. Ron Jenkins AP
TCU

‘Hasta la vista, baby!’ Listen to KaVontae Turpin’s punt return in Spanish

By Carlos Mendez

October 27, 2017 12:39 AM

“Hasta la vista, baby!”

It’s a good way to describe TCU’s KaVontae Turpin on a punt return, and Miguel Cruz did.

Cruz, the Horned Frogs’ football Spanish radio announcer, summed up Turpin’s 90-yard punt return against Kansas last week with that apt phrase — “hasta la vista” in Spanish is literally, “until the next sighting.”

Or as we might say in English, “See you later!”

IMG Radio posted the call from Cruz on its Twitter account, giving followers a chance to listen.

Cruz has been calling TCU games in Spanish since 2010 on Univision Radio 1270-AM.

Here is his call translated to English:

“Cole Moos, the excellent punter on this Kansas team ... sends the ball to the 10 ... KaVontae Turpin, running all over the field, retraces his steps ... the 20, the 25, escapes! ... the 40, the 50, the 40, the 30, the 20, score it for the Frogs! KaVontae Turpin, demonstrating his great speed and mobility, got on his motorcycle and said, ‘Hasta la vista, baby!’ ”

The words were music to the ears of the Horned Frogs.

TCU coach Gary Patterson said three weeks ago it was time to start making things happen for Turpin on punt returns.

Now the junior from Monroe, La., has returned a punt for a touchdown each season at TCU.

His teammates were impressed, of course.

“I have never seen anything like it,” quarterback Kenny Hill said. “I was like, ‘Dang, Turp.’”

Yeah, “Dang, Turp.”

What’s that in Spanish?

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

