TCU guard Alex Robinson (center) and forward JD Miller celebrate with fans following a victory against Texas Tech at Schollmaier Arena on Feb. 7. Both players return from a 24-15 team.
TCU guard Alex Robinson (center) and forward JD Miller celebrate with fans following a victory against Texas Tech at Schollmaier Arena on Feb. 7. Both players return from a 24-15 team. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
TCU guard Alex Robinson (center) and forward JD Miller celebrate with fans following a victory against Texas Tech at Schollmaier Arena on Feb. 7. Both players return from a 24-15 team. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

TCU

TCU basketball schedules free scrimmage, skills contest at Schollmaier

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

October 24, 2017 11:47 AM

TCU will put on a skills competition and scrimmage on Nov. 3 at Schollmaier Arena, one week before the season opener against Louisiana-Monroe, the school announced.

The “Frog Army Scrimmage” is free and begins at 6 p.m. with a 3-point shooting contest and dunk competition, then a half-court shot contest will include a chance for a TCU student to win $1,000.

The school said it will also give away Jamie Dixon bobblehead dolls, provide free pizza for TCU students and Frog Army T-shirts for the first 1,000 students. Doors open at 4 p.m.

TCU, picked third in the Big 12 coaches poll, opens the season against ULM at 8 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Schollmaier Arena. The Frogs are coming off a 24-15 season that included the NIT championship, TCU’s first postseason title.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 0:23

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook
TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 0:58

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017
TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 1:23

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule

View More Video