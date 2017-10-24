TCU basketball schedules free scrimmage, skills contest at Schollmaier

TCU will put on a skills competition and scrimmage on Nov. 3 at Schollmaier Arena, one week before the season opener against Louisiana-Monroe, the school announced.
The “Frog Army Scrimmage” is free and begins at 6 p.m. with a 3-point shooting contest and dunk competition, then a half-court shot contest will include a chance for a TCU student to win $1,000.
The school said it will also give away Jamie Dixon bobblehead dolls, provide free pizza for TCU students and Frog Army T-shirts for the first 1,000 students. Doors open at 4 p.m.
TCU, picked third in the Big 12 coaches poll, opens the season against ULM at 8 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Schollmaier Arena. The Frogs are coming off a 24-15 season that included the NIT championship, TCU’s first postseason title.
