  Tomlinson on TCU: QB and defense leading to 'lot of wins'

    TCU legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson spoke Friday, Oct. 20, at a plaque dedication presented by Ford and the Hall of Fame.

TCU legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson spoke Friday, Oct. 20, at a plaque dedication presented by Ford and the Hall of Fame. cmendez@star-telegram.com
TCU legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson spoke Friday, Oct. 20, at a plaque dedication presented by Ford and the Hall of Fame. cmendez@star-telegram.com

TCU

LT: An undefeated TCU ‘absolutely’ can make College Football Playoff

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

October 20, 2017 8:44 PM

TCU “absolutely” can make the College Football Playoff by going undefeated the rest of the way, Horned Frogs legend LaDainian Tomlinson said Friday night at a plaque dedication recognizing his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Kenny Hill is playing fantastic,” Tomlinson said to reporters after the event. “That combination of having a really good quarterback playing well and a really good defense usually translates to a lot of wins. So we hope we can keep it up.”

Tomlinson spoke at Amon G. Carter Stadium as part of the “Hometown Hall of Famers” program presented by Ford Motor Company and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The plaque revealed Friday will be on permanent display at TCU.

Tomlinson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. His Hall of Fame bust was on display Friday night. The public is invited to view the bust and Tomlinson’s Hall of Fame jacket at Schollmaier Arena before Saturday’s football game against Kansas, athletic director Chris Del Conte said.

In remarks following Tomlinson’s speech, Del Conte said TCU planned to create an area at the TCU Hall of Fame to showcase the Tomlinson plaque and the university’s three Pro Football Hall of Famers — Tomlinson, Sammy Baugh and Bob Lilly.

“We’re not going to put this in some hallway,” Del Conte said with a smile to Tomlinson at the podium.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

