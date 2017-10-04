Guess who TCU’s Gary Patterson likes to study the most in the Big 12?

TCU coach Gary Patterson is a fan of studying other coaches in the Big 12 and trying to learn something from them.
“All of us watch each other’s programs,” he said Tuesday. “I studied Kansas State for years. Still do.”
Patterson and the No. 8 Horned Frogs meet No. 23 West Virginia on Saturday. The Mountaineers are led by Dana Holgorsen, another coach Patterson admires.
Two weeks ago, Patterson emerged victorious from a game against Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, the third-longest tenured coach in the league behind Kansas State’s Bill Snyder and TCU’s Patterson.
“You’re not very wise if you’re not paying attention to everybody else,” Patterson said. “Through the years, I’ve watched how Mike has done it at Oklahoma State. One of the things Dana’s done from when he got to West Virginia is that they run the ball more. I think all the moves he’s made have been unbelievable. It’s not my place to say he’s grown, but I’ve really been impressed with how he’s done things.”
Patterson, with 153 victories, ranks second in wins among active Big 12 coaches, behind Snyder’s 205. Gundy ranks third with 107 wins. Holgorsen is next with 49.
“I get too much credit on all this,” Patterson said. “I hear the word guru and all this kind of stuff. Let me just tell you why people are good at what they do. Because they have good players and you have a lot of hard work that goes in. Period.”
In Morgantown, Holgorsen told reporters he and Patterson both entered the Big 12 with high expectations when the schools joined the league in 2012.
“I just think it took a couple of years to get the depth to where we needed it to be,” he said. “I look at TCU’s roster right now, and they’re playing two- and three-deep. They just really have done a great job with their depth and built it up the right way and increased their facilities and increased their recruiting as well. Which is the same stuff that we’ve done.”
