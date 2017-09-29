Dixon ‘quite comfortable’ TCU has nothing to fear from FBI investigation

TCU coach Jamie Dixon said he is “quite comfortable” that his staff has nothing to fear from an FBI bribery and corruption investigation that resulted in the arrest of 10 people this week and roiled college basketball.
“I lecture our staff a lot about these things,” Dixon said Friday as the Horned Frogs began formal practices in preparation for the season opener Nov. 10. “I think you can’t walk around with an arrogance and think it can’t happen at your place. It can happen anywhere.”
Louisville effectively fired coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on Wednesday, a day after the FBI announced the arrests of 10 people, including four assistant coaches. Oklahoma State and Auburn have each since fired an assistant coach who was arrested.
Dixon's staff includes assistant coaches David Patrick, Ryan Miller and Corey Barker, all hired last year, and special assistant Ontario Lett, hired this year. Patrick, Miller and Barker are the primary recruiters.
Dixon said he asked his coaches to disclose anything he might need to be aware of in light of the FBI investigation.
“We were informed to do that by our administration,” Dixon said. “But I felt quite comfortable. We continue to lecture our guys about never going down that road, because there are challenges out there every day. Every day we face some kind of decision that we have to make a choice.”
Dixon enters his second season at TCU afer 13 years at Pitt, where he won 328 games and took the Panthers to 11 NCAA tournament appearances. Last season, he guided TCU to a school-record six victories in the Big 12, two wins in the Big 12 tournament and its first NIT championship.
He serves on the board of directors of the National Association of Basketball Coaches and is on two NCAA basketball committees.
“I think we’ll see improvements. I think it’s a good day, to be honest,” he said. “I think some things will get cleaned up and talked about.”
