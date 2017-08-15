Keller freshman Nembhard paces unbeaten TCU in Australia finale

Keller product RJ Nembhard scored 20 points, Shawn Olden added 17 on five 3-pointers and two players had double-doubles as TCU wrapped up its Australian tour with a 107-63 victory against the Knox Raiders at State Basketball Centre outside Melbourne on Tuesday.

Nembhard made nine of 14 shots and had four assists, pacing the Horned Frogs to their fourth 100-point outing in five games in Australia.

J.D. Miller scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting with 10 rebounds, and Ahmed Hamdy added 15 points and 12 rebounds for TCU, unbeaten in the five games against the Savannah Pride, Australia Basketball’s Center of Excellence, the Melbourne All-Stars, Longhorns Club and Knox.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 Race for Texas House speaker? Pause 0:37 Des says he is ready for a game 12:11 SB4 protesters march to Fort Worth City Hall 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 9 1:46 Ricky Rodriguez makes quite a first impression in MLB debut 1:21 Lockheed Martin Aeronautics job fair draws thousands 1:58 Want to make pliers? Klein Tools needs you 0:23 TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 0:58 TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 1:23 TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Keller survives Allen 69-61 to reach 6A Region I final Keller's R.J. Nembhard poured in 29 points to lead the Indians to a 69-61 win in the Class 6A Region I semifinals. Keller will face Arlington Bowie for a state tournament berth on Saturday. dlauber@star-telegram.com

TCU, the NIT champion last season and projected as a possible Top 25 team, outscored its opponents by an average of 105-68. The Frogs return home on Wednesday. The NCAA season begins Nov. 10.

“We passed a little bit better, but still, our defense isn’t where it needs to be,” coach Jamie Dixon said in quotes provided by the team. “We don’t seem to be carrying that intensity, but this is a unique situation. We got the experience we needed to get out of this, the experience we wanted.”

Nembhard made nine of 14 shots in scoring 20 points, his most on the Australia trip, and Olden made five of seven shots.

Vladimir Brodziansky added 13 points and five rebounds in 14 minutes.

“We got out of here with everyone healthy and with five wins,” Dixon said. “Everyone got some minutes and had a great experience all the way around. The cities of Sydney and Melbourne were great to us. We know what we need to work on, and we’ve got plenty of work to do.”

TCU women 88, Knox Raiders 39

Kianna Ray had 14 points, Jordan Moore had 13 and Dakota Vann had 10 as TCU posted its biggest victory in four games in Australia with an 88-39 win against the Knox Raiders at State Basketball Centre on Tuesday outside Melbourne.

Moore added seven rebounds, leading the Horned Frogs in that department for the fourth time on the Australia trip.

TCU scored 14 consecutive points to close the first half and 10 consecutive points to open the second half for a 50-14 lead.

Lauren Heard had six steals, and Jayde Woods had five.

Dromana, Australia, native Ella Hellessey had eight points, six rebounds, three assists and three blocks for TCU with her former club team watching from the stands.