TCU basketball teams headed to Australia

twitter email It was TCU Night at Globe Life Park on Wednesday, and men's basketball coach Jamie Dixon threw out the first pitch. He said that it was probably 90 or 95 mph (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

