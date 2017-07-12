TCU basketball teams headed to Australia

TCU has finalized a trip to Australia for its men’s and women’s basketball programs, with both teams slated to play games in Sydney and Melbourne from Aug. 5-16. The teams also will do some sightseeing as part of a foreign trip that is allowed once every four years under NCAA rules.
To prepare for the trip, which has been discussed for months and announced Wednesday, both teams will be allowed 10 practices.
Australia marks a key recruiting territory for TCU, which will have two men’s players from that country on the team next season: forward Kouat Noi, a redshirt freshman, and forward Lat Mayen, an incoming freshman. In addition, women’s player Ella Hellessey is from Australia. All three players have represented their home county on age-group national teams.
More information about game dates will be announced at a later date.
TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon, who led the Horned Frogs to an NIT championship last season, said the foreign trip will provide additional practice time and bonding opportunities for players that “will provide great momentum towards the improvement of our program.” The TCU men return their top six scorers, including all five starters, from a 24-15 team.
The women’s team finished 12-18 last season. Women’s coach Raegan Pebley said: “We are going to seize every advantage this trip provides our team on and off the court.”
